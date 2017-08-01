Concerns Raised after John Radcliffe Trauma Unit closure

Layla Moran & Norman Lamb have raised concerns after the closure of the John Radcliffe Trauma Unit.

By Liberal Democrats, Aug 01, 2017 4:08

Two Liberal Democrat MPs have raised concerns after hearing the news that 52 inpatient beds will be moved from the Trauma Unit of the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford due to fire safety fears.

Speaking in the aftermath of this news, our Health Spokesperson, Norman Lamb said: 

"Everyone understands the need for taking preventative measures in the wake of the Grenfell tragedy, but the government and NHS England need to work to minimise the risk to patients suffering from serious traumas who are in need of urgent care."

The government and NHS England need to work to minimise the risk to patients suffering from serious traumas who are in need of urgent care.

Norman Lamb MP, Liberal Democrat Health Spokesperson.

"We must have a commitment from ministers to make the necessary emergency cash injection and to explore whether the period of closure can be speeded up, as it is vitally important that such an important unit is back caring for people as quickly as possible.”

Our MP for Oxford West & Abingdon, Layla Moran also commented on the disturbing news:

"Whilst I am glad the Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust has identified this risk and is taking action, this is deeply concerning for patients and the public."

"At a time when the number of beds is falling anyway due to cutbacks in the NHS ‘Sustainability and Transformation Plan’, having to move 52 beds from the Trauma Unit to other wards will be challenging to say the least – and shows the need to have extra capacity in the system to cover unexpected events like this."

"I’ll be offering my full support to the Trust, but if any patients or their families have any concerns please don’t hesitate to contact me."

Concerned patients and their families can contact Layla here.

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Tim Gordon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats and their elected representatives may use the information you’ve given to contact you. By providing your data to us, you are consenting to us making contact with you in the future by mail, email, telephone, text, website and apps, even though you may be registered with the Telephone Preference Service. You can always opt out of communications at any time by contacting us or visiting www.libdems.org.uk/optout. For more information go to www.libdems.org.uk/privacy.

/* */