Concerns Raised after John Radcliffe Trauma Unit closure

Two Liberal Democrat MPs have raised concerns after hearing the news that 52 inpatient beds will be moved from the Trauma Unit of the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford due to fire safety fears.

Speaking in the aftermath of this news, our Health Spokesperson, Norman Lamb said:

"Everyone understands the need for taking preventative measures in the wake of the Grenfell tragedy, but the government and NHS England need to work to minimise the risk to patients suffering from serious traumas who are in need of urgent care."

The government and NHS England need to work to minimise the risk to patients suffering from serious traumas who are in need of urgent care. Norman Lamb MP, Liberal Democrat Health Spokesperson.

"We must have a commitment from ministers to make the necessary emergency cash injection and to explore whether the period of closure can be speeded up, as it is vitally important that such an important unit is back caring for people as quickly as possible.”

Our MP for Oxford West & Abingdon, Layla Moran also commented on the disturbing news:

"Whilst I am glad the Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust has identified this risk and is taking action, this is deeply concerning for patients and the public."

"At a time when the number of beds is falling anyway due to cutbacks in the NHS ‘Sustainability and Transformation Plan’, having to move 52 beds from the Trauma Unit to other wards will be challenging to say the least – and shows the need to have extra capacity in the system to cover unexpected events like this."

"I’ll be offering my full support to the Trust, but if any patients or their families have any concerns please don’t hesitate to contact me."

Concerned patients and their families can contact Layla here.