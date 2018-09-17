Catch up on the highlights of Gina Miller's speech to conference

Catch up on the highlights of Gina Miller's speech to Autumn Conference in Brighton here:

Gina opened with with how the country needs the Lib Dems more than ever...

Today I speak to you as a friend and someone who feels a bond with you on many issues, but may I say straight away, particularly for the benefit of the journalists here in this hall who have been doing a great deal of speculating lately, I am not addressing you as your leader-in-waiting.



Truth be told, I am not a member of your party, or indeed any party now, but I want, all the same, to see the Liberal Democrats thrive, because in a healthy democracy we need a strong third party, every bit as much as we need a strong Opposition, and, for that matter, a strong Government and a strong Prime Minister.



Now more than ever, on all sides of the political arena, we need statesmen and women doing what they genuinely believe is right for our country – not just reflecting society, but shaping it.

She moved on to the state of politics in general...

A great many of our people feel that things are going to get a lot worse in this country in the years ahead, and there is nothing that they can do about it. That they have no political home and no trust that politicians will put them before their own personal quests for power and glory.

Defeatism of that kind - just ringing our hands and moaning about the extreme right and the extreme left - is not going to get us anywhere. It only serves the interests of the tiny, selfish, but brilliantly exploitative minority in our midst who have seen an opportunity to enrich themselves still further - at the expense of us all.

Our politics has become warped. Suddenly our friends are our enemies, our enemies our friends. Lies have become facts, facts have become lies.

...and how time is running short.

Believe me, none of us is going to be forgiven by these future generations if we tell them we decided just to sit this particular national crisis out, just waited to see what would happen, felt there was nothing we could do, or, worse, stayed silent and hoped others would sort out the chaos.

Make no mistake - time is running out. We have just 193 days to go until our scheduled departure from the EU, and, as things stand, we have no agreed plan, no prospect of an agreed plan.

A leader in charge of what looks like an increasingly unleadable party.

An Opposition that is not opposing, and reasonable, sensible, conciliatory voices - such as your own - being all too often drowned out and suppressed by what I can only describe as hysteria.

It’s time for politicians to do the morally and democratically right thing – to let the people decide their own future on the facts before it is too late.

It's time to stop the lies and the deceit.

She finished with a message of hope...

It’s time to shine a light on the dark, extreme agendas and the foreign money that is already beginning to divide and destroy the values and principles we all hold dear.

It's time for more politicians to put national interest before ideology.

It's time to put values before vanity and careers.