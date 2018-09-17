Read Jane Dodds' Speech to #LDConf in full

Conference, it is my pleasure to address you today for the first time as leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats. I’ve been leader since I was elected in November.

Against a backdrop of a few undoubtedly tough years for the party in Wales we are now finally turning things around. I’ve seen too many committed and talented colleagues lose their seats in recent years, we’ve lost 3 brilliant MPs in Roger Williams, Jenny Willott and Mark Williams and 4 of our amazing team in the Assembly - William Powell, Eluned Parrott, Aled Roberts and Peter Black. But we’re fighting back and rebuilding from the grassroots up.

I am not down hearted about the future conference, in fact I am incredibly optimistic. We have a positive and ambitious vision for a free, fair and liberal Wales. A Wales that values the individual and gives everyone the opportunity to live a life free from poverty, ignorance or conformity. We are the only party offering a united message for Wales, the only party not fighting each other more than we are fighting other parties and, crucially, the only party united on Brexit.

We have the benefit of being able to draw upon a proud history to help us drive our party forward. We have the deepest roots of any political party in Wales, we were the first party to recognise Wales as its own political nation and can boast the only Welsh Prime Minister in David Lloyd George.

Since David Lloyd George Wales has seen many great Liberals come to the forefront of both Welsh and UK politics. From Megan Lloyd George to Clement Davies to Jenny Randerson and Kirsty Williams who’s still achieving great things for Welsh education. All these great liberals have left their mark on Wales and helped spearhead Welsh liberalism. Now we need the next generation of Welsh Liberal Democrats to come to the fore and continue to transform Wales for the better.

I’m privileged and proud to be born Welsh. I’m fortunate to be a Welsh speaker and to live in a Wales where the Welsh language is embraced and celebrated. We’ve come a long way since the days of my Grandmother, who was punished in school for using Welsh.

I am proud to be Welsh, but I’m equally proud to be British, European and a citizen of the world, despite what Theresa May might think. These identities are not mutually exclusive, they complement each other. I don’t wake up each day and decide whether to be European or Welsh. These identities blend together to create who I am. Yet too much of our politics attempts to divide our identities, as if having more than one identity is a betrayal of all of them.

When I was giving evidence to Parliament’s Constitutional Affairs Select Committee about the EU Withdrawal Bill earlier this year I was shocked to be asked this question;

So, Jane Dodds, as a Pro-European, and Proud Remainer, does your loyalty lie with the “Brussels Regime” or with the UK?

This kind of divisive view suggests you cannot be truly British while also being European, it is the same attitude that suggests you cannot be truly Welsh and British. Welsh Liberal Democrats always have and always will reject this rhetoric and stand up to those who try to divide our society based on narrow minded identity politics.

We must continue to promote co-operation and resist any attempts to divide us, however well-intentioned they may seem. We will resist any attempts to create an independent Wales - isolated from the rest of the UK, we will continue to resist Brexit - knowing it will isolate us from our European neighbours and we will resist attempts to make the UK shirk its responsibilities to the international community.

We have a responsibility to protect and look after refugees fleeing war and persecution. We have a responsibility to work together to address climate change. And we have a responsibility to promote peace - both in Europe and across the world. I want to see a liberal Wales at the heart of a UK playing a leading role in the EU and on the world stage.

But conference we must not be complacent; politics today is dominated by seemingly simple solutions to multiple complex problems. If you’re UKIP it’s reducing immigration, for Plaid Cymru it’s an independent Wales, for Jeremy Corbyn it’s nationalising everything in sight and for Theresa May it’s a magical Brexit deal - which lets us enjoy all the benefits of EU membership without the need for those pesky rules and financial obligations. And we all know how well that’s going…

Against the rising tide of populism, we must ensure that our liberal, progressive agenda cuts through the noise and bluster. Nothing threatens the vision of a Liberal Wales more than Brexit. A Brexit that continues to be even more chaotic and damaging than we feared. A Brexit that takes longer, costs more and looks increasingly likely to end in no deal at all.

I had low expectations for Brexit from the start, but the current situation is somehow managing to fall short even of those.

Theresa May’s grand “Chequers agreement” was supposed to unite Remainers and Brexiteers but has been rejected by both. The EU has rejected the plan yet still we have a Prime Minister committed to this unworkable plan… it’s almost as if she wants the negotiations to fail.

Meanwhile Labour have continued to sit on the side lines. Never before have we had an opposition which has failed to oppose the Government like this one. They’ve had their chance to stand up to the Conservatives and stand up for the majority of the country who want to have the final say on the deal. Almost 70% of Labour voters want to stop Brexit, yet these voters continued to be ignored and taken for granted by Labour.

Then we have Plaid Cymru, a party which proclaims to be the “Party of Wales”. Sadly their position on Brexit has been disappointingly unclear. In their 2017 Manifesto they supported Brexit, on the grounds of ‘respecting the referendum result.’. During the General Election debate last year, our very own Mark Williams called for the people to be given the final say on Brexit, but Plaid Cymru and Leanne Wood objected. Hardly grounds for them to claim to be a party committed to stopping Brexit.

Plaid Cymru currently is in the midst of a leadership contest and all contenders have made positive comments about the idea of a vote on the final deal but there has been no indication this has become official party policy. I do hope they will clarify their position before March 28th 2019.

The scale of the damage Brexit will do to Wales becomes ever clearer week-by-week. Government estimates show a no deal Brexit will cause the Welsh economy to shrink by almost 10% compared to remaining in the EU. Businesses including Airbus and Ford have warned of the devastating effects of a hard Brexit on jobs and the Welsh economy.

No responsible Government can continue to ignore these warnings, no responsible politician can dismiss these warnings as ‘Project Fear’ just because they’re not what they want to hear. Brexit is real and we must treat it as the danger it is.

We are the only party in Wales united in our calls for the people to be given the final say and the opportunity to choose an Exit from Brexit. This commitment doesn’t show contempt for democracy, it comes from a genuine and deep belief that continued membership of the EU is the best possible option for Wales and the UK.

However, in our Pro-Europeanism we must not ignore the reasons why many voted Leave in the first place. Too many felt that globalisation just wasn’t working for them, that their communities were left to fend for themselves and left behind as opportunities and jobs flowed heavily into areas like London. Too many felt they had no hope, that they were trapped by poverty and wanted to try and break the cycle with something different.

This is not acceptable conference, we cannot allow this to continue and that’s why we must re-establish the Welsh society we want to see. One that helps those who fall on hard times and which gives every citizen the support and opportunities they need to flourish. It is the responsibility of every political party and politician to play their part in creating a better Wales - where no citizen feels alienated and left behind

This is not just my vision for Wales, it was articulated by the great Liberal, William Beveridge a little over 75 years ago. A Britain free from squalor, disease, ignorance, idleness and want. This vision cut across the political divide, captured the public’s imagination and became a deep-rooted part of British politics.

We must pick up the torch and carry Beveridge’s vision into the modern day, because his work is not yet done. It’s just not acceptable that we have homeless people dying on our streets and that the number of people sleeping rough continues to climb higher. We need to create a new Beveridge Report, one fit for the issues we face in society today.

For too long Wales has been the poorest part of the UK, yet poverty is only expected to get worse. What happened to the welfare state? To the social contract? The agreement that we work hard, pay our taxes and in return the state gives us a helping hand if we need it. When did we decide that we were happy for working families to rely on foodbanks just to get by? We need to recreate a welfare state that protects people from poverty, guarantees our citizens a basic standard of living and helps people get back on their feet.

I believe one solution may be Universal Basic Income. An effective model could all but eradicate absolute poverty, ensuring that everyone receives the money they need to sustain a basic standard of living. It could protect those who fall on hard times, support those undertaking voluntary or care work and unleash entrepreneurship by allowing people to take risks and give things a go.

I understand that there are significant questions surrounding the affordability and sustainability of such a scheme. That’s why I believe we should push for further trials across the UK to give us the evidence we need to make an informed decision on the merits and affordability of it.

When it comes to poverty, few things if any are as effective as education. The Welsh Liberal Democrats have long realised this. That is why we’ve consistently prioritised education and why Kirsty Williams has taken up the education portfolio within the Welsh Government. Kirsty is doing an awesome job delivering Wales’ national mission to raise standards, reduce the attainment gap and deliver an education system that we can all be proud of.

She is expanding the Welsh Pupil Premium, reducing Class Sizes, introducing Wales’ first rural schools’ strategy, creating inclusive and comprehensive Relationship and Sexual Education and reforming the Welsh student finance system to be the most progressive in the UK. Talk about impressive work – thank you Kirsty!

But however spectacular her work, Kirsty cannot do this on her own, nor can these issues be solved in five years. We need Welsh Liberal Democrat Assembly Members implementing Welsh Liberal Democrat policies long beyond 2021, supported by Welsh Liberal Democrat led Councils. Only then will we be able to create the lasting-changes required to give our young people the education and skills they need.

For too long the Welsh economy has lagged behind the rest of the UK in productivity and failed to create the wealth needed to lift people out of poverty. But is this really surprising when we are denied key investment and opportunities? There is huge potential to build an innovative green economy that provides clean, affordable and reliable energy for generations to come.

However, the UK Government neglected Wales yet again and rejected the Swansea Tidal Lagoon project. The project would have made Wales a world leader in renewable energy and created thousands of skilled jobs. How is that fair? I’m proud to say the Welsh Liberal Democrats have long supported the Lagoon and will continue to do so until it is built.

The final evil identified by Beveridge was disease. The creation of the NHS in Wales led to immense progress in increasing life expectancy and provided quality healthcare to all regardless of their means. However, there is more to be done. We must address the health inequalities existing across Wales which means your wealth or location can impact the quality of care you receive. We also need to finish the job Beveridge started by providing care free at the point of use to everyone, whether that be health or social care.

We will only begin to tackle the long term-issues our health and social care systems face when we put experts and health professionals at the heart of decision-making in the NHS. It’s essential we improve the working conditions of our hard-working, compassionate and talented healthcare staff and make it a place people want to work. That is why I strongly believe we should establish an independent commission to create a cross-party, long-term and clinically led plan for the Welsh NHS.

Let’s stop using the NHS as a political football and have it run by the professionals who know what needs to be done.

I believe that to Beveridge’s five giant evils we must now add a sixth; Loneliness. With half a million people across Wales feeling lonely, it is right to call it an epidemic. Loneliness has devastating effects on the mental health of those it affects, and we must work harder to tackle it.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats are the only party highlighting the issue of loneliness in Wales – calling for a Commissioner for Loneliness. Meaningful human connections are one of the most valuable things in life, yet a substantial proportion of our population have far too few. Too many members of society are left ignored, forgotten and isolated by the rest of us. This is not good enough.

As Charles Kennedy once said, “I jump on injustices, not bandwagons” and this is something I take to heart. That is why the Welsh Liberal Democrats marched at Pride Cymru this year in support of the Trans community, who are facing discrimination rarely seen in modern Britain. Major news outlets constantly try to call their identities and very existence into question. I’m proud we’re standing with our Trans brothers and sisters against such bigotry and I will not rest until everyone in Wales is free to live their lives free from hate, discrimination and conformity.

Wales can do better and we demand better. We demand an open, internationalist Wales, we demand a Wales that supports its most vulnerable citizens, we demand a Wales free from discrimination and bigotry. And most importantly we demand a Wales that gives everyone the opportunity to fulfil their potential and choose their own destiny. We demand a free, fair and Liberal Wales.

Thank you conference.