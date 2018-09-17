Read the highlights of Sal Brinton's speech to conference

Read the highlights of Sal Brinton's speech to Autumn Conference in Brighton here:

Sal opened with a tribute to former leader Charles Kennedy...

15 years ago many of you in this hall here joined Charles Kennedy led thousands of Liberal Democrats and millions of ordinary people, marching on the streets of London and our major cities to protest at Tony Blair’s intervention in the illegal war in Iraq. We didn’t just do it once: we marched repeatedly, including after the spring invasion, because we believed that he, his Government, and the Tory opposition were totally wrong to piggy back onto George W Bush’s ambitions, most of which (as we suspected) were connected with corporate greed.

The damage to the people of Iraq continues to this day, with the destabilisation of the region, with further war after war, hundreds of thousands of deaths, and millions being displaced again and again.

The Tory-owned press was relentless in its attacks on the irrelevant and wrong headed Liberal Democrats.

We knew we were right then.

We WERE right then.

She called Conference to stand firm against Brexit...

Liberal Democrats have never been afraid to call out what we see as wrong, regardless of how unpopular it is at the time.

A year ago at Conference in Bournemouth I urged you to hold firm for our demand for a vote on the final Brexit deal, and that as a party we would still fight for our place in the EU because we knew - and still know - that it is best for Britain, and also best for the European Union.

In one short year, things have changed.

Last week a poll showed nearly three quarters now went a vote on the Final Brexit deal because this Tory Government has made a complete shambles of negotiations.

One of the few delights in this febrile political world, is seeing the anti-Brexit demonstration outside Parliament every single day that we are sitting, whatever the weather. They are in Old Palace Yard, opposite the entrance to the Lords, and their large EU flags, wonderful posters, cheer me up every time I go past them.

I want to pay credit to Steve and his team’s dedication, they embody our democracy in action, reminding politicians in Westminster that the people, and an ever increasing number, are not happy.

That is why we - each and every one of us - must also continue campaigning. It’s the sort of campaigning that is in our proud history of resistance to the establishment.

Sal paid tribute to party stalwarts we've lost...

Just this week we have lost Beth Graham at 91, who with her sister Claire Brooks, was a Liberal champion, councillor and agent for many decades.

Gil Streets, campaigned for years for youth services in Dorset. He even wrote a campaigning letter for the NHS from his deathbed, saying “Forty years ago I was awarded an MBE for what I would consider considerably less than these people do every day”. He embodied our values.

Bill Pitt was the first candidate elected to parliament under the banner of the SDP-Liberal Alliance in a by election in Croydon North.

Councillor Adrian Davey from Sutton, who was ‘a true champion of diversity’.

Former Bromley Councillor Bob Shekyls, described as ‘a friendly but dogged campaigner’.

Wayne Casey, from Barnet, who was instrumental in getting local forums set up, where residents could challenge the council on any topic in regular public meetings.

Nick Tregoning, who was an outstanding Swansea councillor and cabinet member and we remember him also as a trusted senior member of the Welsh Lib Dem NEC for many years.

Colin Rosenstiel, a Cambridge City Councillor for many years. Colin was a proud electoral history geek, whether council elections, or internal Lib Dem elections. Colin was the ultimate resistor, a real guardian of the democracy of our party

Judith Cunliffe, a local campaigner, who also served for years on the Lib Dem Christian Forum Exec.

Peter Ellis, was a former chair of the English party. A party donor, he also persuaded others to give to - and we will miss him sorely.

And just this Friday, as we arrived at conference, we heard about the sad death of Robert Adamson, long term member of the Federal Conference Committee, Federal Policy Committee and the Lib Dem Disability Association. He never let his very disabling condition get in the way of campaigning locally and nationally.

And finally, George Dunk, first elected to Bermondsey Council in 1990, but that belies a life of Liberal resistance and campaigning since the early 60s. As a Young Liberal he campaigned against Apartheid, amongst many other major campaigns. Even as he knew he was dying in hospital in May, he wrote a note to Sir Simon Hughes ending ‘PS - have voted!’ just letting Simon know he had done his duty.

There are many others too, who we have lost, and I want to remember all they have done to keep our liberal vision going, even during the worst of times for us. I also want to thank their families and friends, for lending them to us and our cause. We salute them all.

She turned her focus to next year's local elections in England...

I’ll be frank with you. Our extraordinary Brexit political world means it is all too easy to talk politics, not to do it.

In less than 8 months we have to fight 9,000 seats in English local elections. We need candidates, but our candidates will not win on their own. We win because our campaign teams are seen working all year round.

So today I want to ask you to think about how *you* can do more campaigning, find more candidates - or better be one, elect more Lib Dem councillors - possibly including you, and help re-elect more Lib Dem councillors.

...and talked about Vince's proposed reforms to the party.

Our Leader has the right to make proposals to us, and, as he has said, he recognises that the final decision rests with you, the members.

But we are not yet near making that decision.

It is essential that you have a chance to hear, question and then debate proposals before we come to vote on them, so that is what we will do.

In addition to the two consultation sessions here at Conference, we are going to set up a number of regional consultation meetings in October, and then your Federal Board will meet with the other relevant committees to decide what to do next, but we are clear, we want to get your initial views first.

Please do respond to the email you received last week, as well as any local consultative sessions. Only after that stage will we look at how and when YOU will make any changes to our constitution.

Sal urged conference to stand up for Liberal Democrat values...

Last year I asked you to stand up against hate crimes and help challenge racism, antisemitism, Islamaphobia, homophobia, transphobia, misogyny and attacks on disabled people. My thanks to each and every one of you for doing that, but we still need to do it and even more.

Why?

If anything, I think it is getting worse and we need to continually guard against the intolerance of others and be prepared to step in, intervening and helping those being targeted.

We will fiercely defend our right to fight for the people with no voice:-

For the Windrush Generation, championed by our very own Hackney Heroine Pauline Pearce yesterday in that moving and passionate debate where we called for a public inquiry to hold Theresa May to account for her actions as Home Secretary;

For local communities, with Wera Hobhouse and our brilliant councillors pushing for real localism, the funding of our local services’ and fighting for the rights of people to have an affordable home;

For an outward-looking international country, that knows we are all stronger when we work together, respecting and learning from its relationships with our neighbours, whether in Europe or beyond in our wider global community. It is so clear we ARE the only party with a vision of Britain’s place in the world.

Sal talked about the lessons we can learn from our local election victory in South Cambridgeshire...

South Cambridgeshire, under the leadership of Councillor Bridget Smith, and with Mary Regnier Wilson, as their excellent campaign manager, took the Council by storm.

How did they do it?

They followed some basic rules:-

They believed in themselves;

They never gave up;

They were relentless in delivering their campaign plan;

They knocked on doors;

They delivered leaflets

They got out the vote on polling day.

And to wrap up...

Winning is vital, unlike Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour we don’t just want to be in opposition.

To do that:

We have to win seats

We have to win power

So we can deliver our - your- policies.

To give power back to the people

To improve the lives of people for the better

To demand better