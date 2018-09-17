Read Sal Brinton's Speech to #LDConf in full

Read Sal Brinton's speech to Autumn Conference in Brighton in full here:

Good afternoon Conference.

15 years ago - oh dear, I can hear you thinking, perhaps this isn’t the most progressive way to start, but bear with me -

15 years ago many of you in this hall here joined Charles Kennedy led thousands of Liberal Democrats and millions of ordinary people, marching on the streets of London and our major cities to protest at Tony Blair’s intervention in the illegal war in Iraq. We didn’t just do it once: we marched repeatedly, including after the spring invasion, because we believed that he, his Government, and the Tory opposition were totally wrong to piggy back onto George W Bush’s ambitions, most of which (as we suspected) were connected with corporate greed.

Perhaps you, like my family, saw the horrors of that war close up. My then 19 year old son’s close friend was the youngest solider killed in that invasion: I never want to relive the afternoon he heard the news again, but he does, and so, of course do that young soldier’s family. Worse still, three years later, the MoD confessed that he was killed by friendly fire and they all had to relive it all over again.

The damage to the people of Iraq continues to this day, with the destabilisation of the region, with further war after war, hundreds of thousands of deaths, and millions being displaced again and again.

On our behalf Charles Kennedy was lambasted in Parliament, derided both in the Commons Chamber and on TV, radio.The Tory-owned press was relentless in its attacks on the irrelevant and wrong headed Liberal Democrats.

We knew we were right then.

We WERE right then.

Do you still think we were right?

Liberal Democrats have never been afraid to call out what we see as wrong, regardless of how unpopular it is at the time. Even in the aftermath of the Iraq War, as it became clear that politicians had been misled, and that Labour and the Conservatives started to backtrack, our message was not “we told you so” but what can we learn from this so that our democracy cannot EVER make this type of mistake again.

A year ago at Conference in Bournemouth I urged you to hold firm for our demand for a vote on the final Brexit deal, and that as a party we would still fight for our place in the EU because we knew - and still know - that it is best for Britain, and also best for the European Union.

Last September, one year on from the EU Referendum and a few months on from Theresa May’s self-inflicted wound of the snap General Election, we suspected, but didn’t know for certain, how badly the Leave campaigns had cheated and lied their way to victory.

Well we know now.

The press and Brexit politicians were attacking us for being sore losers, and the polls showed that, in the main, most people took the same view as they had in the Referendum.

In one short year, things have changed.

Last week a poll showed nearly three quarters now went a vote on the Final Brexit deal because this Tory Government has made a complete shambles of negotiations. That’s not surprising because the Tories in Cabinet do not have a single view. The Brexiteers fervently hope for a No Deal Brexit, some because they and their business interests will make a significant amount of money from it. Remainers fight for the best deal possible, and then a group led by the Prime Minister, are like Janus, the Roman God who faces in both directions at once.

And we are surprised they cannot run negotiations sensibly?

That lot couldn’t run a bath!

One of the few delights in this febrile political world, is seeing the anti-Brexit demonstration outside Parliament every single day that we are sitting, whatever the weather. They are in Old Palace Yard, opposite the entrance to the Lords, and their large EU flags, wonderful posters, cheer me up every time I go past them. Better still, from my office (which is immediately underneath the House of Lords Leader and Chief Whip’s offices), I can hear their clarion call: “bollocks to Brexit”. I want to pay credit to Steve and his team’s dedication, they embody our democracy in action, reminding politicians in Westminster that the people, and an ever increasing number, are not happy.

That is why we - each and every one of us - must also continue campaigning. It’s the sort of campaigning that is in our proud history of resistance to the establishment.

And I think this is the moment to recall briefly some of the resistors who have died over the last year and remember their amazing example to us.

Just this week we have lost Beth Graham at 91, who with her sister Claire Brooks, was a Liberal champion, councillor and agent for many decades. Our Glee Club song Losing Deposits could have been written for her. But she never, ever, gave up campaigning.

Gil Streets, campaigned for years for youth services in Dorset. He even wrote a campaigning letter for the NHS from his deathbed, saying “Forty years ago I was awarded an MBE for what I would consider considerably less than these people do every day”. He embodied our values.

Bill Pitt was the first candidate elected to parliament under the banner of the SDP-Liberal Alliance in a by election in Croydon North.

We’ve also lost some local government giants:

Councillor Adrian Davey from Sutton, who was ‘a true champion of diversity’.

Former Bromley Councillor Bob Shekyls, described as ‘a friendly but dogged campaigner’.

Wayne Casey, from Barnet, who was instrumental in getting local forums set up, where residents could challenge the council on any topic in regular public meetings.

Nick Tregoning, who was an outstanding Swansea councillor and cabinet member and we remember him also as a trusted senior member of the Welsh Lib Dem NEC for many years.

Colin Rosenstiel, a Cambridge City Councillor for many years. Colin was a proud electoral history geek, whether council elections, or internal Lib Dem elections. Colin was the ultimate resistor, a real guardian of the democracy of our party

Judith Cunliffe, a local campaigner, who also served for years on the Lib Dem Christian Forum Exec.

Peter Ellis, was a former chair of the English party. A party donor, he also persuaded others to give to - and we will miss him sorely.

And just this Friday, as we arrived at conference, we heard about the sad death of Robert Adamson, long term member of the Federal Conference Committee, Federal Policy Committee and the Lib Dem Disability Association. He never let his very disabling condition get in the way of campaigning locally and nationally.

And finally, George Dunk, first elected to Bermondsey Council in 1990, but that belies a life of Liberal resistance and campaigning since the early 60s. As a Young Liberal he campaigned against Apartheid, amongst many other major campaigns. Even as he knew he was dying in hospital in May, he wrote a note to Sir Simon Hughes ending ‘PS - have voted!’ just letting Simon know he had done his duty.

There are many others too, who we have lost, and I want to remember all they have done to keep our liberal vision going, even during the worst of times for us. I also want to thank their families and friends, for lending them to us and our cause. We salute them all.

What’s the common theme with these amazing people ?

That indomitable determination never, ever to give up!

But more than that, it wasn’t just about writing to their local paper, or phoning the local radio station, or talking to their friends (important as all those things are!). They got up, and went out there campaigning, time after time. That determination to stand for election; or be an agent; or in the team supporting a candidate; they were undaunted by relentless door knocking, leaflet delivering, and building up our vote from a no hope position, to winning locally, turning that into winning a seat on Assemblies and Parliaments.

I’ll be frank with you. Our extraordinary Brexit political world means it is all too easy to talk politics, not to do it .

In less than 8 months we have to fight 9,000 seats in English local elections. We need candidates, but our candidates will not win on their own. We win because our campaign teams are seen working all year round.

And if you do just one thing this week to make that a reality, then go and speak to ALDC on their stand. Join them, as I did a quarter of a century ago, to learn how to campaign, to learn how to win, and to demand better for your community.

So today I want to ask you to think about how *you* can do more campaigning,

find more candidates - or better be one,

elect more Lib Dem councillors - possibly including you,

and help re-elect more Lib Dem councillors.

Yesterday you passed our new Discipline Processes, which will be a further step in improving our complaints system. This now has to go to the three state parties, and will - if they pass it - be introduced next year.

I also want to talk about what’s going to happen next in the party, following Vince’s proposals.

Our Leader has the right to make proposals to us, and, as he has said, he recognises that the final decision rests with you, the members.

But we are not yet near making that decision.

It is essential that you have a chance to hear, question and then debate proposals before we come to vote on them, so that is what we will do.

Your Federal People Development Committee had already started a consultation about the creation of a supporter group, and Vince has expanded that in his proposals with a consultation booklet and an online survey, that you should have had an email about last week.

In addition to the two consultation sessions here at Conference, we are going to set up a number of regional consultation meetings in October, and then your Federal Board will meet with the other relevant committees to decide what to do next, which may include a consultative ballot, but we are clear, we want to get your initial views first.

Please do respond to the email you received last week, as well as any local consultative sessions. Only after that stage will we look at how and when YOU will make any changes to our constitution.

Can you imagine any other party even having this debate, and putting the decisions in the hands of the members? Usually a small cabal decide what is going to happen. We aren’t like that, and I am proud to be your President.

And that brings me back to my earlier theme about our values and how we live them. Last year I asked you to stand up against hate crimes and help challenge racism, antisemitism, Islamaphobia, homophobia, transphobia, misogyny and attacks on disabled people. My thanks to each and every one of you for doing that, but we still need to do it and even more.

Why?

if anything, I think it is getting worse and we need to continually guard against the intolerance of others and be prepared to step in, intervening and helping those being targeted. We as individuals and as a party will not tolerate hate crimes in any form at all.

In the same way we will not stop telling the Government when they have got things badly wrong, and we will fiercely defend our right to fight for the people with no voice:-

For the Windrush Generation, championed by our very own Hackney Heroine Pauline Pearce yesterday in that moving and passionate debate where we called for a public inquiry to hold Theresa May to account for her actions as Home Secretary;

For local communities, with Wera Hobhouse and our brilliant councillors pushing for real localism, the funding of our local services’ and fighting for the rights of people to have an affordable home;

For an outward-looking international country, that knows we are all stronger when we work together, respecting and learning from its relationships with our neighbours, whether in Europe or beyond in our wider global community. It is so clear we ARE the only party with a vision of Britain’s place in the world.

But...

But…

All of this excellent work will be worth nothing if we do not win more elections, locally and nationally.

Our by-election victories are really giving strength to our old adage “where we work we win” and this year’s local elections saw us gaining control of four councils. It was fantastic to win back control of Richmond, Kingston and Three Rivers - well done to them. However, the fourth council merits special attention: South Cambridgeshire, under the leadership of Councillor Bridget Smith, and with Mary Regnier Wilson, as their excellent campaign manager, took the Council by storm, against all the pundits’ predictions.

How did they do it?

Just like all the people I have mentioned today, they followed some basic rules:-

They believed in themselves;

They never gave up;

They were relentless in delivering their campaign plan;

They knocked on doors;

They delivered leaflets

They got out the vote on polling day.

We should all follow their example starting from today.

That way, next year, we will have many more councillors, and be working towards a large increase in our MPs at the next General Election.

Winning is vital, unlike Jeremy Corbyn’s labour we don’t just want to be in opposition.

To do that

We have to win seats

We have to win power

So we can deliver our - your- policies.

To give power back to the people

To improve the lives of people for the better

To demand better

Because that is our liberal way

Thank you.

