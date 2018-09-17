Vince answers your questions!

Read the summary of Vince's Q&A at Autumn Conference in Brighton here:

Q: I’m a councillor in Sutton, where we have been subject to appalling cuts that have made it hard for us to operate. What can we do about this?

A: I’m hugely proud of our group in Sutton, we’re doing some great work. The financing arrangements for councils has changed a lot in the last few years – many councils now pay what is known as negative rate support, where they in effect pay a tax to central government, which is utterly ridiculous and damaging.

At the end of the day there is good and bad local government, and more often than not when we are in power we are good. But most of our local parties will be standing against bankrupt Tory councils, such as Northampton – which isn’t a reason to let them off a hook as sometimes that’s their own fault.

At the end of the day council tax, while it needs reform, is the base of revenue for localities. I’ve seen a lot of good Lib Dem councils in action, like Sutton, and they get re-elected because they keep up good local services and generate additional income. They get out and build houses, which generate rent, or other sustainable developments, whereas Conservative councils cut council tax to the bone and don’t generate this additional income, and we see services suffering as a result.

Q: What cross-party work is happening to make case to ministers that councils are at breaking point?

A: Don’t be too generous to other party councils – some are very poorly run. We should be letting councils borrow to invest – it’s ridiculous they’ve been deprived of this, but we must still hold them to account.

Q: What are your opinions on council commercial investment?

Well there’s a difference between investing in local businesses and in property on other end of the country – but we still must reform business tax, perhaps taxing them on the land they use as opposed to their income.

Opinions on supporting town/parish councils?

A: We believe in decentralising power as much as possible – town councils are important. Even in our “big” councils like Kingston, localities are given much more discretion over spending and planning decisions, which gets power into local communities.

Q: The crisis in the NHS and social care is getting worse. Why aren’t the Lib Dems campaigning harder on this?

A: We do have popular policy on this – we want to raise income tax by 1p to raise £6b for the NHS.

We also want to earmark money from a reformed National Insurance system.

Money isn’t the only part of this – trusts are short of nurses as many are returning to Europe in the wake of Brexit.

Q: Should we move to a preventative model of healthcare, where we go for more frequent checkups?

A: This is already happening in parts of the country such as Hazel Grove – as part of reforms, elderly people are given a voucher that allows them to do work in an allotment which gives them social activity.

Q: Surely hypothecated taxes for the NHS are a bad economic idea?

A: This isn’t a question of pure economics – this is politics too! People have told us they are willing to pay more tax for the NHS. A reformed NI system isn’t perfect, but it creates a system in which the NHS can plan.

Q: Should local parties work with rivals such as the Greens?

A: I think we should work with people who share our values. Caroline Lucas rang me three years ago to tell me she wanted to withdraw the Green candidate in the Richmond Park by-election. She did, and we won. We then it when Labour went out to campaign in the seat and handed it back to Zac Goldsmith! In the local elections, we allocated some seats to the Greens and it worked – we won in a landslide. People say we would have won anyway, and maybe we would. But it was a co-operation between people with similar values, and it worked.

Q: Has there been any talk about merging with the Greens?

A: It’s not on the agenda. But where we have common ground with local parties, I see no reason we shouldn't work together.

Q: Would you think about going back into coalition with the Conservatives or Labour?

A:The simple answer is no. Whatever the history of the other parties and whatever they may be like in the future, the dividing line between them and us – primarily on Brexit but on a whole host of other issues too, where you have a hard right, authoritarian Conservative party, and Labour, whose own MPs are disowning it.

Q: You recently described our position as “central”. Would it not be better to use the word “radical”?

A: Our values are actually quite different. They’re not in the middle – look at the environment, look at civil liberties. Look at Brexit – we’re certainly not halfway between one and the other. Let’s not argue about words – we know what we are.

Q: Who do we want joining the party and how do we marry that with our values?

A: There are large numbers of members in both Labour and the Conservatives who are unhappy in the party they’re in – social democrats and liberals. I do believe we should be working, and yes, attracting them.

Q:Will your proposed movement end up killing the party?

A: I think people are getting way ahead of the game – they seem to be picturing the person they dislike the most as leader and that’s the wrong way of looking it. We have very good MPs, and I see nothing wrong with extending the talent pool. Aren’t we a party of looking at all possibilities?

Q: Are the Liberal Democrats “too nice”?

A: Jo Swinson put it very well – we could have defended our corner better in coalition. The best way to deal with the Trumps and Rees-Moggs isn’t to imitate them. Our appeal is that we refute that approach to politics. It may seem we make less of a noise because of that, but that’s not worth sacrificing our values.

Q: How do we promote science and innovation in the current political climate?

A: An enormous amount of damage will be done to academic institution by Brexit – both funding and free movement of scientists. If Brexit happens, our science base will be severely damaged. I’m proud of the funding I secured in government – more than the Conservatives wanted to give.

Q: Are we going to start laying out a contingency plan for if Brexit happens?

A: Pure science is something Britain is very good at, but we’re less good at developing technologies – certainly behind places like Germany. Part of the reason I brought programs in when in government was to address this.

Q:How will we protect EU tuition fees after Brexit?

A: If Brexit does happen, EU students will pay the same as other overseas students – which are much more expensive. It’s prohibitive, and if you’re worried about it, stop Brexit!

Q: What is the Parliamentary timetable for getting a final say on the Brexit deal?

A: There is a timetable issue, but it’s not as bad as has been suggested. Remember, the world’s biggest bank was nationalised in a few weeks. It could be done very quickly, but we do need to start thinking of the modalities of having a referendum – it’s not just having a vote. We’ll want 16-17 year olds to get a vote. Expats. All these groups excluded in the first referendum.

Q: Does automation present a threat to young people trying to get entry-level jobs?

A: Vocational education has been shamefully neglected. Organisations have had their budgets cut by up to 50% - an appalling lack of foresight. We need to invest in training, retraining and life long learning.

Q:What can we do to improve the accessibility of new technologies for blind and partially-sighted people?

A: I think one of the provisions we brought into regulations is that they should emit a sound precisely for that. It’s not a huge adaptation and any inconvenience to them is outweighed by the potential to protect people who are partially sigthed.

Q: Is it time for a government of national unity in the wake of Brexit?

A:It sounds lovely but the divisions between us and the other parties are so severe is that there’s no way we could form a working government – but there are individuals closer to our position, such as Sadiq Khan, who came out this week for a People’s Vote. We shouldn’t be seduced, though, by simple sounding solutions.

Q: What about on a more individual basis?

A:If people want to join us, they’re welcome, but if they just want to collaborate that’s acceptable too.