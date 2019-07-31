Conference Motions - Autumn 2019

-
F23 Constitutional Amendments
-
F22 Membership Subscriptions and Federal Levy
-
F4: Continuing the fight for gender equality
-
F7: Business Tax Reform: Fair for Business and Fair for Society
-
F9: Equal Marriage
-
F10: A Fairer Share for All
-
F12: Rehabilitation of Offenders
-
F14: Young Carers
-
F15: Stop Brexit to Save the NHS and Social Care
-
F19: Education is for Everyone: Investing in Further Education and Learning Throughout Life
-
F25: Music Venues
-
F26: United against Crime
-
F29: Tackling the Climate Crisis Together
-
F31: Open Britain: Policies to Support Tourism
-
F34: Deprivation of Citizenship
-
F37: Reforming Housing Legislation: Scrapping Section 21 'No Fault Evictions'
-
F38: Building Railways Fit for the 21st Century