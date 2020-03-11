Countdown to Conference: Update from the FCC and amendments selected for debate

The Federal Conference Committee met on Sunday, 8th March to review the amendments, emergency motions and topical issues submitted for Spring Conference. We also discussed the most recent guidance with regards to COVID-19, and a few other reports back from the Federal Board.

On COVID-19; we’re keeping under close review the plans for the York conference in the light of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Based on health advice from Public Health England and government, along with that from York Council, at present, conference will go ahead as planned.

We will, however, be ensuring that those coming to conference are reminded of current advice, such as the need for regular hand washing and the circumstances under which people should self-isolate. Obviously, if the advice we receive changes we may have to revisit these decisions. Constitutionally, any decision regarding whether conference goes ahead would be a decision for the Federal Board to take. You can find more advice on Coronavirus here.

There will be plenty of hand sanitisers throughout the conference venue and the two official hotels; and please ensure that when you are washing your hands, that you do so for 20 seconds at least – or for the length of the chorus of The Land (plus the last line repeated). Advice and guidance will be published in the Conference Extra and Daily and will be available throughout the venue.

We discussed issues such as a Conference Crèche and projection for Autumn 2020 Conference. Unfortunately, the Federal Board did not agree to request for additional funding for both items. This means that it is unlikely Conference will be able to provide a subsidised crèche and will need to explore ways of making it self-financing for autumn 2020.

On the topic of amendments, emergency motions and topical issues, the Federal Conference Committee received 18 amendments, five emergency motions, and five topical issue requests. As you may remember from my earlier report on the agenda setting meeting, we received significantly fewer motions – due, at least in part, to the December General Election. Furthermore, we confirmed after the previous meeting that we’d be dedicating a topical issue session on Europe. It was also decided at the meeting on Sunday, that we would also hold a topical issue discussion on the Sunday morning on COVID-19. The deadline for any submissions as to what the title of that discussion should be is Thursday, 12:00 and can be done via: www.libdems.org.uk/conference_submissions

With regards to the various submissions it is unfortunately not possible to accept all amendments or topical issues submitted to the FCC. The list of all submissions is below, and the submitters will have now received their feedback. With regards to amendments, there are three things that can happen to it: selected for debate (i.e. the amendment will be debated and voted on), drafted (which means that the amendment has been accepted and will be included without debate), and not selected.

The summaries of the amendments below are not those provided by the submitters (as we are presented them as Amendment 1, 2, etc.), but give a very general overview of what the amendment addresses. The amendments and emergency motions will be published in Conference Extra and the COVID-19 topical issue will be published in Conference Daily.