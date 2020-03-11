Liberal Democrats

Countdown to Conference: Update from the FCC and amendments selected for debate

Get the latest from the last meeting of the FCC and hear more about plans for conference and which motions and amendments were selected.

By Nicholas Da Costa, Mar 11, 2020 9:03

Lib Dem conference delegates voting.

The Federal Conference Committee met on Sunday, 8th March to review the amendments, emergency motions and topical issues submitted for Spring Conference. We also discussed the most recent guidance with regards to COVID-19, and a few other reports back from the Federal Board.

On COVID-19; we’re keeping under close review the plans for the York conference in the light of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Based on health advice from Public Health England and government, along with that from York Council, at present, conference will go ahead as planned.

We will, however, be ensuring that those coming to conference are reminded of current advice, such as the need for regular hand washing and the circumstances under which people should self-isolate. Obviously, if the advice we receive changes we may have to revisit these decisions. Constitutionally, any decision regarding whether conference goes ahead would be a decision for the Federal Board to take. You can find more advice on Coronavirus here.

There will be plenty of hand sanitisers throughout the conference venue and the two official hotels; and please ensure that when you are washing your hands, that you do so for 20 seconds at least – or for the length of the chorus of The Land (plus the last line repeated). Advice and guidance will be published in the Conference Extra and Daily and will be available throughout the venue.

We discussed issues such as a Conference Crèche and projection for Autumn 2020 Conference. Unfortunately, the Federal Board did not agree to request for additional funding for both items. This means that it is unlikely Conference will be able to provide a subsidised crèche and will need to explore ways of making it self-financing for autumn 2020.

On the topic of amendments, emergency motions and topical issues, the Federal Conference Committee received 18 amendments, five emergency motions, and five topical issue requests. As you may remember from my earlier report on the agenda setting meeting, we received significantly fewer motions – due, at least in part, to the December General Election. Furthermore, we confirmed after the previous meeting that we’d be dedicating a topical issue session on Europe. It was also decided at the meeting on Sunday, that we would also hold a topical issue discussion on the Sunday morning on COVID-19. The deadline for any submissions as to what the title of that discussion should be is Thursday, 12:00 and can be done via: www.libdems.org.uk/conference_submissions

You can also submit your speaker’s cards via: www.libdems.org.uk/speakers-card

With regards to the various submissions it is unfortunately not possible to accept all amendments or topical issues submitted to the FCC. The list of all submissions is below, and the submitters will have now received their feedback. With regards to amendments, there are three things that can happen to it: selected for debate (i.e. the amendment will be debated and voted on), drafted (which means that the amendment has been accepted and will be included without debate), and not selected.

The summaries of the amendments below are not those provided by the submitters (as we are presented them as Amendment 1, 2, etc.), but give a very general overview of what the amendment addresses. The amendments and emergency motions will be published in Conference Extra and the COVID-19 topical issue will be published in Conference Daily.

F4 – Hong Kong

1.       Include the word “civil”” in line 41; between ‘excessive’ and ‘or’

Local Party

Drafting amendment

2.       Five part amendment:

Part 1: relating to COVID-19

Part 2: relating to asylum seekers

Part 3: changes to Conference Calls for 2.

Part 4: changes to Conference Calls for 3.

Part 5: new Conference Calls for 4, re: Parliament’s Joint Committee on Human Rights report

Local Party and 10 (or more) Members

Not selected: part 1, 2, 3, 4

Accepted: part 5 – as debated amendment

F6 – Children in Care

1.       Some language changes and two substantive amendments relating to new Conference Calls for (h) extension of therapeutic support and (i) relating to children who need to apply to EU Settled Status

10 (or more) Party Members

Some language changes drafted.

New (h) and (i) taken as TWO debated amendments

2.       Amend Conference Calls for (f) to state that a Commission should be set-up

Local Party

Drafting amendment

3.       Amend Conference Calls for (d) to update based on government policy changes

10 (or more) Party Members

Drafting amendment

4.       Amend to include reference to ‘Virtual Schools’

10 (or more) Party Members

Not selected

F8 – Electoral Reform

1.       Abolition of 15 year rule

Local Party

Not selected

2.       Five part amendment

Part 1: electoral reform is important

Part 2: relating to automatic voter registration

Part 3: relating to electoral reform as key strategic issue for party

Part 4: relating to non-party and cross-party alliances

Part 5: relating to red lines for a coalition government

10 (or more) Party Members

Not selected

3.       Reference to voting at diplomatic premises

Local Party

Not selected

4.       Addition to lines 54, 55 relating to removing the need for tactical voting

Local party

Not selected

5.       Amended wording to Conference Calls for 1

10 (or more) Party Members and Local Party

Drafting amendment

6.       Relating to extension of enfranchisement to all residents (after 5 years of residency)

10 (or more) Party Members

Not selected

7.       Nine part amendment

Part 1: relating to people not on voter register

Part 2, 3, 6 and 9: relating to ‘fake news’

Part 4 and 8: regarding preventing foreign interference, illegal funding and constitutional changes

Part 5: update with regards to Scotland

Part 7: relating to automatic voter registration

Local Party

Parts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6: Not Selected

Part 7 – selected for debate

8.       Relating to red lines for coalition negotiations

Local Party

Not selected

F16 – Welcoming Child Refugees

1.       Support child refugees by the appointment of independent guardians

SAO

Selected for debate

F17 – Student Mental Health Charter

1.       New Conference Calls for 2. First part relating to guarantee access to provision of mental health support of a certain standard; recording and reporting waiting times and also students to have opportunity to ‘opt-on’ to sharing information

10 (or more) Party Members

Selected for debate

2.       Relating to the extension of policy to cover all higher education institutions

Local Party

Not selected for debate

F13 (Business Motion) Supporting the Trans and Non-Binary Communities within the Liberal Democrats

1.       Two part amendment.

Part 1: amend Conference reaffirms with new language

Part 2: include new Conference Calls for (5) regarding pronouns and all party literature

SAO

Part 1: drafting amendment

Part 2: not selected

Topical Issues

Europe

A.      The UK’s Future Relationship with the EU

Party Member

Selected

B.       Winning Hearts and Minds for Europe

Party Member

Not Selected

Health

A.      Should dental care and eye care be free for everyone on the NHS

Party Member

Not Selected

Transport

A.      An option to relieve road congestion

Party Member

Not Selected

Health – To Be Confirmed on COVID-19

Emergency Motions

Crime, Justice and Civil Liberties

Windrush and Deportations

10 (or more) Party Members

In order – to be balloted

Culture, Media and Sport

Save the BBC

10 (or more) Party Members

In order – to be balloted

International and Defence

Middle East Peace Plan

10 (or more) Party Members

In order – to be balloted

The Trump Plan and Israel's Threat to Annex West Bank

10 (or more) Party Members

Not selected

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.