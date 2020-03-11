Countdown to Conference: Update from the FCC and amendments selected for debate

The Federal Conference Committee met on Sunday, 8th March to review the amendments, emergency motions and topical issues submitted for Spring Conference. We also discussed the most recent guidance with regards to COVID-19, and a few other reports back from the Federal Board.
On COVID-19; we’re keeping under close review the plans for the York conference in the light of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Based on health advice from Public Health England and government, along with that from York Council, at present, conference will go ahead as planned.
We will, however, be ensuring that those coming to conference are reminded of current advice, such as the need for regular hand washing and the circumstances under which people should self-isolate. Obviously, if the advice we receive changes we may have to revisit these decisions. Constitutionally, any decision regarding whether conference goes ahead would be a decision for the Federal Board to take. You can find more advice on Coronavirus here.
There will be plenty of hand sanitisers throughout the conference venue and the two official hotels; and please ensure that when you are washing your hands, that you do so for 20 seconds at least – or for the length of the chorus of The Land (plus the last line repeated). Advice and guidance will be published in the Conference Extra and Daily and will be available throughout the venue.
We discussed issues such as a Conference Crèche and projection for Autumn 2020 Conference. Unfortunately, the Federal Board did not agree to request for additional funding for both items. This means that it is unlikely Conference will be able to provide a subsidised crèche and will need to explore ways of making it self-financing for autumn 2020.
On the topic of amendments, emergency motions and topical issues, the Federal Conference Committee received 18 amendments, five emergency motions, and five topical issue requests. As you may remember from my earlier report on the agenda setting meeting, we received significantly fewer motions – due, at least in part, to the December General Election. Furthermore, we confirmed after the previous meeting that we’d be dedicating a topical issue session on Europe. It was also decided at the meeting on Sunday, that we would also hold a topical issue discussion on the Sunday morning on COVID-19. The deadline for any submissions as to what the title of that discussion should be is Thursday, 12:00 and can be done via: www.libdems.org.uk/conference_submissions
With regards to the various submissions it is unfortunately not possible to accept all amendments or topical issues submitted to the FCC. The list of all submissions is below, and the submitters will have now received their feedback. With regards to amendments, there are three things that can happen to it: selected for debate (i.e. the amendment will be debated and voted on), drafted (which means that the amendment has been accepted and will be included without debate), and not selected.
The summaries of the amendments below are not those provided by the submitters (as we are presented them as Amendment 1, 2, etc.), but give a very general overview of what the amendment addresses. The amendments and emergency motions will be published in Conference Extra and the COVID-19 topical issue will be published in Conference Daily.
F4 – Hong Kong
1. Include the word “civil”” in line 41; between ‘excessive’ and ‘or’
Local Party
Drafting amendment
2. Five part amendment:
Part 1: relating to COVID-19
Part 2: relating to asylum seekers
Part 3: changes to Conference Calls for 2.
Part 4: changes to Conference Calls for 3.
Part 5: new Conference Calls for 4, re: Parliament’s Joint Committee on Human Rights report
Local Party and 10 (or more) Members
Not selected: part 1, 2, 3, 4
Accepted: part 5 – as debated amendment
F6 – Children in Care
|
1. Some language changes and two substantive amendments relating to new Conference Calls for (h) extension of therapeutic support and (i) relating to children who need to apply to EU Settled Status
|
10 (or more) Party Members
|
Some language changes drafted.
New (h) and (i) taken as TWO debated amendments
2. Amend Conference Calls for (f) to state that a Commission should be set-up
|
|
Drafting amendment
3. Amend Conference Calls for (d) to update based on government policy changes
|
|
Drafting amendment
4. Amend to include reference to ‘Virtual Schools’
|
|
Not selected
F8 – Electoral Reform
|
1. Abolition of 15 year rule
|
|
Not selected
2. Five part amendment
Part 1: electoral reform is important
Part 2: relating to automatic voter registration
Part 3: relating to electoral reform as key strategic issue for party
Part 4: relating to non-party and cross-party alliances
Part 5: relating to red lines for a coalition government
10 (or more) Party Members
|
Not selected
|
3. Reference to voting at diplomatic premises
|
|
Not selected
4. Addition to lines 54, 55 relating to removing the need for tactical voting
|
|
Not selected
5. Amended wording to Conference Calls for 1
|
|
Drafting amendment
6. Relating to extension of enfranchisement to all residents (after 5 years of residency)
|
|
Not selected
7. Nine part amendment
Part 1: relating to people not on voter register
Part 2, 3, 6 and 9: relating to ‘fake news’
Part 4 and 8: regarding preventing foreign interference, illegal funding and constitutional changes
Part 5: update with regards to Scotland
Part 7: relating to automatic voter registration
Local Party
|
Parts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6: Not Selected
Part 7 – selected for debate
|
8. Relating to red lines for coalition negotiations
|
|
Not selected
F16 – Welcoming Child Refugees
|
1. Support child refugees by the appointment of independent guardians
|
|
Selected for debate
F17 – Student Mental Health Charter
|
1. New Conference Calls for 2. First part relating to guarantee access to provision of mental health support of a certain standard; recording and reporting waiting times and also students to have opportunity to ‘opt-on’ to sharing information
|
|
Selected for debate
|
2. Relating to the extension of policy to cover all higher education institutions
|
|
Not selected for debate
F13 (Business Motion) Supporting the Trans and Non-Binary Communities within the Liberal Democrats
|
1. Two part amendment.
Part 1: amend Conference reaffirms with new language
Part 2: include new Conference Calls for (5) regarding pronouns and all party literature
|
|
Part 1: drafting amendment
Part 2: not selected
Topical Issues
|
Europe
|
A. The UK’s Future Relationship with the EU
|
|
Selected
|
B. Winning Hearts and Minds for Europe
|
Party Member
Not Selected
|
Health
|
A. Should dental care and eye care be free for everyone on the NHS
|
|
Not Selected
|
Transport
|
A. An option to relieve road congestion
|
|
Not Selected
Health – To Be Confirmed on COVID-19
|
Emergency Motions
|
Crime, Justice and Civil Liberties
|
Windrush and Deportations
|
|
In order – to be balloted
|
Culture, Media and Sport
|
Save the BBC
|
|
In order – to be balloted
|
International and Defence
|
Middle East Peace Plan
|
|
In order – to be balloted
|
The Trump Plan and Israel's Threat to Annex West Bank
|
|
Not selected