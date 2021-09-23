Autumn Virtual Conference 2021 was a smorgasbord of policy-making, debate, fringe sessions, training and incredible speeches. So you'd be forgiven for missing something or other. Catch up on all the weekend's major events with our Autumn Conference 2021 Recapped.
Click the tiles to explore more ⬇️
Join the Liberal Democrats today.
We’re building a big, open, liberal movement to be the voice for the millions of voters who feel powerless and frustrated with the direction our country is taking. And we want you to be part of it.
Join today as a member or register as a supporter - and play your part: