Conference and Events Assistant

Job Title: Conference & Events Assistant



Responsible to: Head of Conferences & Events

Tenure: Permanent contract

Salary: £24,500 per annum

Hours: Full time 37.5 hours per week

Location: London and onsite at UK based conferences

Purpose of job

Events Assistant will support a small, busy team to deliver the Party’s two annual Federal Conferences and ad-hoc events as required in the UK. This will be a varied role with the opportunity to gain knowledge across all elements of the conferences.

How to Apply

Applicants are advised to read the full role description before applying. For questions and further details, and to submit an application at [email protected]

A full CV of no more than two pages and including a telephone number and email address

A covering letter of no more than 1 page of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in this advert.

Equality and Diversity Monitoring Form

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

We will be reviewing applications as they come in and reserve the right to appoint prior to the closing date

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Please let us have details of two referees including one from your current or most recent employer if applicable – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will not notify applicants if their application has been unsuccessful at the shortlisting stage.

The Party believes it is essential to foster equity, equality, diversion and inclusion within our workforce. We want our employees to thrive in an environment where everyone is welcome and supported to achieve their potential. It is important to celebrate what makes us unique and that you feel valued, appreciated and free to be who you are.

What's it like working here? Well here's the deal!!