Job Title: Conference and Exhibition Commercial Manager

Responsible to: Head of Conferences

Salary: £26 - £30,000pa + 8% employer’s pension contribution

Contract: Full time, permanent

Location: LDHQ, Westminster, London

Purpose of job

Responsible for sponsorship, exhibition and commercial marketing, interfacing with all involved departments and shaping all commercial aspects of our conferences. Responsible for the organisation, sales and delivery of the exhibition and sponsorship packages across the two annual party conferences.

Closing date: Thursday 12 April

To apply:

Please read the full job description before applying for this role.

Email your recent CV and a covering letter no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job description.

Applications are especially encouraged from people in groups that are under-represented in politics. We are happy to discuss flexible working, part-time and job share options at interview.

Please email your CV and covering letter to Michael.smith@libdems.org.uk

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from people with characteristics currently under-represented among our staff.