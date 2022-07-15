Conference Support Volunteer

Dates: to start ASAP (July 2022) until 20 September (1-2 days a week)

Location: LDHQ (1 Vincent Square). Some tasks may be able to be done working from home

The Conference Team based at LDHQ (1 Vincent Square) is responsible for the organisation and delivery of the party’s Spring & Autumn conferences. We are currently working on the Autumn Conference (17-20 Sept). A small team of four full time staff look after all aspects of the conference including sales, logistics and registrations along with everything that goes with it. We are seeking a volunteer to support in our office for at least one or two days per week – if you have more time then that’s even better!

The role will be to support the team in the following areas:

Responding to general enquiries calls and responding to emails in a timely and polite manner

Registration checks - claimant, first timer, photos, checking payments

Ensuring all speakers and staff are registered for conference and chasing those that have not yet registered

Undertaking ad hoc tasks as required by the Head of Conference

Applicants would need to have experience of using Microsoft Office packages and email. There will be data entry tasks as part of this role so good attention to detail is essential.

If you wish to apply, please email Susie Murray with your CV and a short paragraph about yourself and availability: [email protected]