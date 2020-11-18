The Tories' climate plans won't undo the damage of the last five years

Today the Government announced their Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution.

Sadly, it fails to undo the damage the Conservatives have done to the UK's progress on climate change over the past five years.

We need a long term plan backed by meaningful funding.

Their plan not only pledges to continue selling fossil fuel powered hybrid cars past 2030 but it also extends the Green Homes Grant by just one year.

With the climate emergency threatening our world, ⁦⁦@BorisJohnson⁩ has provided a leaky bucket to put out the fire when we needed a fleet of fire engines



This is beyond disappointing - the Tories just don’t get Climate or the green opportunity https://t.co/nzXL63S9g0 — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) November 18, 2020

Liberal Democrats are calling for a new Department of Climate change to coordinate a Green Economic Recovery.

To tackle the climate emergency and kickstart a green recovery from Covid-19, we need a long term plan backed by meaningful funding.

Liberal Democrats are calling for £150 billion in funding for a Green Economic Recovery, with investment across every sector of the UK economy to fuel sustainable growth.

This includes a new Department of Climate Change to coordinate this plan and a significant devolution of powers across the UK, not more piecemeal pledges.