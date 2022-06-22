Liberal Democrats

Constituency Organiser (Sheffield Hallam)

By Anonymous on June 22, 2022

Job Title:              Constituency organiser for Sheffield Hallam           

Responsible to:         Regional Campaign Manager                       

Salary:                       £20,000 pa.    

Hours:                       37.5 hours per week  

Tenure:                      Fixed term contract until May 31st 2023, with the expectation that the role would continue    

Location:                    Sheffield Liberal Democrats Office, 360 Omega Court, Sheffield

Closing date:             5pm, Tuesday, July 12th 2022          

Sheffield Hallam Liberal Democrats are seeking an enthusiastic and self-motivated person who can manage a team of volunteers and build campaigning capacity to win Sheffield Hallam at the next General Election and elect councillors throughout the constituency.

Sheffield Hallam is one of the most marginal constituencies in the country. Sheffield Lib Dems have the joint largest council group in Yorkshire and the Humber. We need someone who can lead an energetic and hard-working team in Sheffield.

Before Applying to Role please take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms  then proceed with application procedures.  

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

Starting date: ASAP after the interviews.

How to apply:

Please send an email to Rob Jacques, Campaign Manager for Yorkshire and the Humber, [email protected]  attaching the following:

  • A full CV of no more than two pages and including a telephone number and email address
  • A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) setting out why you want the job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it.

If you have any questions about the role please contact Councillor Tim Huggan - [email protected] / 07973 359117

Please note:  We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of two referees, if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

The  Party  believes  it  is  essential  to  foster  equity,  equality,  diversion  and  inclusion  within  our workforce.  We  want  our employees  to  thrive  in  an  environment  where  everyone  is  welcome and  supported  to  achieve  their  potential.  It  is  important  to  celebrate  what  makes  us  unique  and that  you  feel  valued,  appreciated  and  free  to  be  who  you  are.

 

Want to find out more Sign up here...

Sign up or log in using: or

Join us today

Britain needs Liberal voices. Add yours to ours and be part of what comes next:

MPs

Your Liberal Democrat MPs

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.