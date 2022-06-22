Constituency Organiser (Sheffield Hallam)

Job Title: Constituency organiser for Sheffield Hallam

Responsible to: Regional Campaign Manager

Salary: £20,000 pa.

Hours: 37.5 hours per week

Tenure: Fixed term contract until May 31st 2023, with the expectation that the role would continue

Location: Sheffield Liberal Democrats Office, 360 Omega Court, Sheffield

Closing date: 5pm, Tuesday, July 12th 2022

Sheffield Hallam Liberal Democrats are seeking an enthusiastic and self-motivated person who can manage a team of volunteers and build campaigning capacity to win Sheffield Hallam at the next General Election and elect councillors throughout the constituency.

Sheffield Hallam is one of the most marginal constituencies in the country. Sheffield Lib Dems have the joint largest council group in Yorkshire and the Humber. We need someone who can lead an energetic and hard-working team in Sheffield.

Before Applying to Role please take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms then proceed with application procedures.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

Starting date: ASAP after the interviews.

How to apply:

Please send an email to Rob Jacques, Campaign Manager for Yorkshire and the Humber, [email protected] attaching the following:

A full CV of no more than two pages and including a telephone number and email address

A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) setting out why you want the job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it.

If you have any questions about the role please contact Councillor Tim Huggan - [email protected] / 07973 359117

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of two referees, if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

The Party believes it is essential to foster equity, equality, diversion and inclusion within our workforce. We want our employees to thrive in an environment where everyone is welcome and supported to achieve their potential. It is important to celebrate what makes us unique and that you feel valued, appreciated and free to be who you are.