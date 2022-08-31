Constituency organiser & campaign manager (Wells)

Location: Street, Somerset

This job will be constituency based but with a significant element of home working to suit the successful candidate and the Wells Constituency Executive Committee

Hours: Up to 40 hours per week with 20 days’ paid holiday per year plus Bank Holidays (or pro rata). You may expect to work in the evenings and at weekends, according to campaign needs. Time off in lieu will be awarded when an election campaign necessitates working additional hours.

Salary: We expect to pay at least the National Living Wage with the agreed remuneration subject to skills and experience.

Tenure: This contract will be permanent, subject to an initial three-month probationary period.

Do you want to make a difference? An exciting opportunity has arisen for the right person to join us as Constituency Organiser and Campaign Manager in a Parliamentary seat held by the Lib Dems between 2010 and 2015, with a strong local desire to return a Lib Dem MP at the next General Election.

We secured election of 17 councillors for Somerset Unitary Authority in May 2022, have a prominent former MP and a strong membership with committed activists.

We are looking for a Constituency Organiser and Campaign Manager to be key member of our team as we build to the next General Election.

Before Applying to Role please take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms then proceed with application procedures.

It is recommended that you read the full job description and person spec before applying for this role.

Further information is available from Rosemary Hasler on 01934 712264 / 07866 760329; Martin Dunton on 07584 424602; Charlie Riches on 07887 642579 or by email on [email protected]

Your CV and a hand-written letter of application (no more than one side of A4) should be attached / scanned and sent to [email protected], explaining why you believe you would be the best candidate for this role.

Please indicate whether you are interested in a full-time or part time post. Please provide full contact details for three referees, one personal and two from previous employers. Interviews will take place in mid / late September 2022.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.