Job Title: Constituency Campaign Organiser

Location: Hazel Grove Constituency, based at the constituency office in Romiley, South Manchester

Salary: £19,000 - £21,000 (depending on experience/ability)

For the job description, application details and any queries, please contact Gemma Bowker, Campaign and Office Manager, on:-

Tel: 0161 406 7070

Email: [email protected]