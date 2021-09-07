Job Title: Constituency Campaign Organiser

Closing Date: Friday 17th September 12noon with interviews scheduled for Thursday 23rd September via Zoom

Location: Hazel Grove Constituency, based at the constituency office in Romiley, South Manchester

Salary: £19,000 - £21,000 (depending on experience/ability, with 3% pension contribution)

Contract: Full time, Permanent (with a 6 month probationary period)

Reporting to: Gemma Bowker, Campaign and Office Manager

Full Job Description

Application details:

For the job description, application details and any queries, please contact: Gemma Bowker

Tel: 0161 406 7070

Email: [email protected]

Please apply by email attaching:

1) A copy of your CV. Please include a contact email and phone number, and contact details for two referees including one from a current employer and at least one who can attest to your campaigning experience – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know

2) A Covering Letter of no more than 1 page of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.