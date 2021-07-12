Job Title: Constituency Campaign Organiser (Chesham & Amersham)

Closing Date: 16th July 2021

Location: Chesham & Amersham Constituency

Salary: Between £22,000 - £24,000 per annum, depending on experience

(job share applications may be considered, but full time is preferred)

Contract: Fixed term until six weeks past the next UK General Election

Reporting to: Campaigns Manager (South Central)

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

[email protected]

Please apply by email attaching:

1) A copy of your CV as a pdf. Please include a contact email and phone number, and contact details for two referees.

2) A Covering Letter as a pdf; no more than 1 page of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

GDPR

Take responsibility for understanding and complying with the Liberal Democrat’s approach to data protection by completing regular Data Protection and UK GDPR training and adhering to policies and guidance which improve knowledge and promote best practice.

Information Asset Owners (IAOs), Directors and Heads of teams

Responsible for specific information assets and assessing and mitigating risks to information within the area you manage. This involves ensuring the security, accuracy and integrity of the data held on the systems you manage and for mitigating any potential risks.

Raise awareness of data protection issues and ensure staff are aware of their responsibilities towards the information they use.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Diversity, Inclusion and Equality is at our core here at Liberal Democrats, we promote behaviours that support the equality of all people and we believe it's important to celebrate what makes us unique and help to educate people about the different cultures, orientations, genders and more.