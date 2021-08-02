Job Title - Constituency Campaigns Organiser

Closing Date - 18th August 5pm

Location - commutable to the Cheadle Constituency

Salary - Between £18,000 - £20,000 per annum, depending on experience

Contract: Fixed term for 6 months (with the possibility of extension)

Reporting to: Campaigns Manager (North West)

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

Application Details: For further information about the role or the constituency please contact Charles Gibson (Campaigns Manager – North West) at [email protected].

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

GDPR

Take responsibility for understanding and complying with the Liberal Democrat’s approach to data protection by completing regular Data Protection and UK GDPR training and adhering to policies and guidance which improve knowledge and promote best practice.

Information Asset Owners (IAOs), Directors and Heads of teams

Responsible for specific information assets and assessing and mitigating risks to information within the area you manage. This involves ensuring the security, accuracy and integrity of the data held on the systems you manage and for mitigating any potential risks.

Raise awareness of data protection issues and ensure staff are aware of their responsibilities towards the information they use.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Diversity, Inclusion and Equality is at our core here at Liberal Democrats, we promote behaviours that support the equality of all people and we believe it's important to celebrate what makes us unique and help to educate people about the different cultures, orientations, genders and more.