By Benita Osei-Bonsu on March 04, 2022

Redcar & Cleveland Liberal Democrats are looking to appoint a Constituency Officer to work on the local election campaigns up to May 2023.
2 days per week, flexible hours.
Salary £24,000 p.a. pro rata.
Duties:
• Work closely with candidates to ensure campaigning runs smoothly,
• Recruit candidates, leaflet deliverers and members,
• Assist candidates with photographs and provide copy for newsletter stories,
• Monitor and record campaign activity across target wards, including tracking leafleting progress and canvass coverage,
• Support candidates in organising canvassing sessions, ensuring they have materials required and, time-permitting, lead some canvassing sessions,
• Some leaflet preparation (printing, folding and bundling) may be required.
• Other duties as required
• Report on progress to a named member of the local party
Immediate start. Three month probationary period.
Please email CV and short covering letter to Cllr Jemma Joy [email protected] by 4 March 2022.
Please pass this on to anyone you think may be interested.
For an informal chat about the post please call Cllr Jemma Joy 07812 416488.

 

