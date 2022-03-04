Constituency Officer

Duties:

• Work closely with candidates to ensure campaigning runs smoothly,

• Recruit candidates, leaflet deliverers and members,

• Assist candidates with photographs and provide copy for newsletter stories,

• Monitor and record campaign activity across target wards, including tracking leafleting progress and canvass coverage,

• Support candidates in organising canvassing sessions, ensuring they have materials required and, time-permitting, lead some canvassing sessions,

• Some leaflet preparation (printing, folding and bundling) may be required.

• Other duties as required

• Report on progress to a named member of the local party

Immediate start. Three month probationary period.

[email protected] by 4 March 2022. Please email CV and short covering letter to Cllr Jemma Joyby 4 March 2022.

Please pass this on to anyone you think may be interested.





For an informal chat about the post please call Cllr Jemma Joy 07812 416488.