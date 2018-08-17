Torbay Constituency Organiser

By Amy Westcott on August 17, 2018

Full Job Description

Salary:                        £18-22,000 per annum 

Hours:                        Full time, permanent

Location:                    Torquay

Closing Date: 21 September 2018

An exciting opportunity has arisen to work with the Torbay Constituency Liberal Democrats as a key part of their active campaign team.

The successful applicant will have lots of enthusiasm, good interpersonal and organisational skills, and a willingness to develop. Working closely with volunteers, councillors and candidates, key to the role is the ability to build relationships, along with training and motivating volunteers.

The office location is in Torquay. Torbay is comprised of the three towns of Paignton, Torquay and Brixham.

It is recommended you read the full job description before applying for this role.

To apply:

Please apply by email attaching:

• A full CV (no more than two pages and including contact telephone numbers and email address);
• A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) setting out why you want to do this job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it

Please email your CV and covering letter to nick.pentney@libdems.org.uk

Closing Date: 21 September 2018

Want to find out more Sign up here...

Sign up or log in using: or

Join us today

Britain needs Liberal voices. Add yours to ours and be part of what comes next:

Meet our MPs

Your Liberal Democrat MPs

Our plan

Find out what the Liberal Democrats stand for and read our plan for Britain.

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy