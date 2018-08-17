Torbay Constituency Organiser

Salary: £18-22,000 per annum

Hours: Full time, permanent

Location: Torquay

Closing Date: 21 September 2018

An exciting opportunity has arisen to work with the Torbay Constituency Liberal Democrats as a key part of their active campaign team.

The successful applicant will have lots of enthusiasm, good interpersonal and organisational skills, and a willingness to develop. Working closely with volunteers, councillors and candidates, key to the role is the ability to build relationships, along with training and motivating volunteers.

The office location is in Torquay. Torbay is comprised of the three towns of Paignton, Torquay and Brixham.

It is recommended you read the full job description before applying for this role.

To apply:

Please apply by email attaching:

• A full CV (no more than two pages and including contact telephone numbers and email address);

• A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) setting out why you want to do this job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it

Please email your CV and covering letter to nick.pentney@libdems.org.uk

