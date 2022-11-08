Job Title: Constituency Organiser and Campaign Manager (Wells)

Responsible to: Constituency Chair

Salary: £30,000 (pro rata) subject to skills and experience

Hours: Normally 4 days per week but to be full time during election periods.

Tenure: Fixed Term

Location: Street, Somerset (Hybrid)

Closing Date: 25/11/2022

Do you want to make a difference?

An exciting opportunity has arisen for the right person to join us as Constituency Organiser and Campaign Manager in a Parliamentary seat held by the Lib Dems between 2010 and 2015, with a strong local desire to return a Lib Dem MP at the next General Election.

We secured election of 17 councillors for Somerset Unitary Authority in May 2022, have a prominent former MP and a strong membership with committed activists.

We are looking for a Constituency Organiser and Campaign Manager (click for Job description)to be key member of our team to support existing councillors and build membership as we move to the next General Election. The successful applicant will be able to think strategically and develop and implement campaign plans. Follow this link to see what we are looking for in the successful candidate.

This contract will be for a fixed period, expected to be the longer of 2 years or the period up to 1 month after the next general election, subject to an initial three-month probationary period. You may expect to work in the evenings and at weekends, according to campaign needs. Time off in lieu will be awarded when an election campaign necessitates working additional hours. We give 20 days’ paid holiday per year pro rata, plus Bank Holidays (or pro rata).

Further information is available from Rosemary Hasler on 01934 712264 / 07866 760329; Martin Dunton on 07584 424602; Charlie Riches on 07887 642579 or by email on [email protected]

Your CV and a hand-written letter of application (no more than one side of A4) should be attached / scanned and sent to [email protected], explaining why you believe you would be the best candidate for this role. Please indicate whether you are interested in a full-time or part time post. Please provide full contact details for three referees, one personal and two from current and previous employers.

Interviews will take place in late November / December 2022.