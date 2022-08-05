×

Constituency Organiser (Penzance)

By Cryss Mennaceur on August 05, 2022

Job Title: Constituency Organiser

Reporting to: St Ives Liberal Democrat Executive Committee

Salary: £25,000 pro rata

Hours: Part Time (18.5 hours per week)

Location: Penzance, Cornwall

The post-holder will work alongside the local party’s existing part-time Organiser to enable us to build our campaign to win the General Election. This is an exciting opportunity to be part of the campaign team in one of the most winnable seats in the South-west.

Please read the full job description here. To apply, please send a letter of application and your CV to Marc Hadley at [email protected] with the subject ‘Constituency Organiser’. For an informal discussion about the role, please call Marc Hadley on 07905 423602.

We are actively committed to equality, diversity and inclusion and will encourage and support applications from members of our diverse communities.

Closing date: Friday 26th August 2022

