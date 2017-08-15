Brexit Secretary Davis has claimed that lack of clarity over the Government's Brexit plans was a deliberate attempt at "constructive ambiguity" as part of the negotiations.

You will find it difficult sometimes to read what we intend. That’s deliberate. I’m afraid in negotiations you do have constructive ambiguity from time to time. Brexit Secretary, David Davis

Proposals for new custom arrangements in the paper include "new innovative facilitations", "technology-based solutions" and an "innovative and untested approach."

It’s clear that ‘constructive ambiguity’ is code for ‘we don’t have a clue.’

The government has effectively narrowed down its options to having a hard border, or staying in the Customs Union but calling it something else.

This paper has more abstract nouns than an A-Level English essay. Who knew there were so many ways for the government to admit that they don’t have a clue what they’re doing?

David Davis should spend less time with a thesaurus and more time looking into the chaos at our borders that would be caused by an extreme Brexit.

The only way to guarantee free and easy trade with the EU is to stay in the Customs Union and Single Market.