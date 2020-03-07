How to send your views to the elections review

Over 22,000 (yes, twenty-two thousand) submissions have already been made to the party's independent review into the general and European elections. But that's not stopping the review team, headed up by Dorothy Thornhill, from wanting to hear more...

One opportunity to do that in person is at the party's spring conference in York, from 10:10am on Saturday 14 March in the main conference hall.

But don't worry if you can't make it to conference.

You can also send your views by email to Dorothy and the team on thornhilld@parliament.uk.

They can be both personal views or those on behalf of a party group or body.

There have also been many different local or regional feedback events organised around the country too.

Write-ups from those are also very welcome.