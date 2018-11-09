Liberal Democrats

Corbyn says "We can't stop Brexit"

Brexit can be stopped through a People’s Vote with the option to remain in the EU. But Corbyn doesn't have the fight or inclination to help that happen.

By Vince Cable, Nov 09, 2018 8:11

Jeremy Corbyn.

Jeremy Corbyn was asked "If you could stop Brexit, would you?"
His response?
"We can't stop it. The referendum took place. Article 50 has been triggered."

But Brexit can be stopped through a People’s Vote

Vince Cable

This demonstrates, if proof were needed, that Jeremy Corbyn is working hand in glove with the Conservatives to deliver their ideological Brexit.

But Brexit can be stopped through a People’s Vote with the option to remain in the EU.

4 out of 5 people think that the Conservative Government is handling the Brexit negotiations badly. And last month 700,000 people marched on the streets of London to demand a People's Vote.

Unfortunately, Corbyn hasn’t got either the fight or the inclination to get behind the campaign for a final say on the deal.

If you believe that the people should have the final say and the opportunity to demand better than this national embarrassment, join our campaign today.

