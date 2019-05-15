Who said it: Corbyn or Farage?

Corbyn's dodgy comments.

Trying to stitch up a deal behind closed doors.

Shadow ministers bragging how they're bailing the Tories out on Brexit.

Jeremy Corbyn has teamed up with the Tories to drag us out the EU at any cost. Labour is a pro-Brexit party.

Let's compare and contrast that to the Liberal Democrats.

Every vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote to stop Brexit.

Our message has always been clear - we want to stop Brexit.

We've been fighting to stop Brexit since the day after the referendum in 2016.

Every vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote to stop Brexit.

We're the biggest, strongest pro-Remain party. Every day, more and more people are giving up on Jeremy Corbyn's pro-Brexit Labour party. They're becoming Liberal Democrat voters - many for the first time.

The EU elections next Thursday are a chance to send a message - we don't want Brexit. We're surging in the polls and heading for an amazing result, but every vote will count. Say you're with us - vote Lib Dem on the 23rd May.