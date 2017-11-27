Corbyn must condemn Kate Hoey over Irish border remarks

Kate Hoey seems to think other people should pay for the mess she and other leading Brexiteers have caused.

"If this ends with a no deal we won't be putting up the border, they'll have to pay for it because it doesn't need to happen"@KateHoeyMP on the Irish border post Brexit #r4today pic.twitter.com/dCjRpZMiLu — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) November 27, 2017

This is completely delusional. You’d expect this from UKIP but not a Labour MP.

Jeremy Corbyn must condemn these irresponsible and divisive remarks.

The best way to avoid a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland is to stay in the single market and customs union.