Corbyn must condemn Kate Hoey over Irish border remarks

The best way to avoid a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland is to stay in the single market and customs union.

By Tom Brake, Nov 27, 2017 2:11

Nigel Farage MEP and Kate Hoey MP, UKIP and Labour, best of friends | Image: Farage22

Kate Hoey seems to think other people should pay for the mess she and other leading Brexiteers have caused.

This is completely delusional. You’d expect this from UKIP but not a Labour MP.

Jeremy Corbyn must condemn these irresponsible and divisive remarks.

