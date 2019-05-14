Liberal Democrats

Jeremy Corbyn's a friend of Tories, not Remainers

Jeremy Corbyn's voting record on Brexit is nothing short of disappointing. Read about our poster launch in London today 👇

By Liberal Democrats, May 14, 2019 5:05

We launched a new poster in London today, calling out Jeremy Corbyn's dodgy Brexit voting record.

With a weak minority government, he could have stood up and put an end to this national embarrassment. But instead, he's voted with the Conservatives 29 times to push Brexit through.

Actions speak louder than words. Labour is a Brexit party.

Jeremy Corbyn continues to work behind closed doors with Theresa May to stitch up a Brexit deal that'll leave us poorer. Shadow cabinet members dodge the question when asked about giving the people the final say. And as for Barry Gardiner, Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade, well:

Liberal Democrats demand better.

We've been fighting to stop Brexit for nearly 3 years. Our message has always been clear - every vote for the Lib Dems is a vote to stop Brexit.

Poll after poll and our amazing local election results have made it clear - we're the biggest, strongest Remain party. A big Lib Dem result on 23rd May will send Corbyn a clear message - we demand better than Brexit. Say you're with us - pledge your vote to the Lib Dems on the 23rd May:

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy