Watch: Ed Davey and Munira Wilson in conversation with Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson

On Wednesday 11th November, Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey and Liberal Democrat Health, Wellbeing and Social Care Spokesperson Munira Wilson took part in an open meeting with Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson and other representatives from Liverpool City Council.

Chaired by Leader of the Liverpool Liberal Democrats, Councillor Richard Kemp, they discussed the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in Liverpool, including the latest developments in the roll out of the new testing regime across the city.

They also spoke about the importance of developing a cross-party recovery plan for the crisis.

Watch the discussion in full above.