County campaigns officer (Wiltshire)

Salary: £21,000

Hours: 40 hours per week

Tenure: Permanent

Location: Chippenham

Closing Date: Midday, 12th July 2019

Purpose:

We are looking for a dynamic Campaigns Officer to lead on campaigns across Wiltshire. A key focus will be working with multiple stakeholders across the county to build on the local elections in 2017 ahead of our next local elections in 2021. Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to prioritise workload is essential. The post-holder will be expected to establish positive working relationships across a range of councillors, candidates and volunteers, as well as offering basic training and a strategic overview of county wide communications This role will require flexibility in hours, with regular evening and weekend working, for which time off in lieu will be available.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

ruth.hopkinson@wiltshirelibdems.org.uk.

Interviews will be held in the week commencing 22nd July

Please apply by email attaching:

A copy of your CV; including complete work history

A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification, your availability to start, whether you have a driver's licence and your availability for interview. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.

A completed diversity monitoring form

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.