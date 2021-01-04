Boris Johnson has completely lost control of the Covid-19 crisis.

Boris Johnson's dither and delay continues to cost lives and livelihoods

This government has abdicated its key responsibility, which is to make the tough decisions for the future good of the country. Over and over again, Boris Johnson has ducked the hard choices.

His dither and delay continues to cost lives and livelihoods.

Now is the time to show leadership and get ahead of the spread of this awful disease by announcing a new national lockdown in England coupled with a clear plan for schools and exams; comprehensive support for small businesses and the self-employed who have been left out of the furlough scheme; additional support for communities and a recall of Parliament to properly hold the government to account.

The govt has completely lost control of the Covid crisis once again, and it is costing thousands of lives.



Boris Johnson must announce a national lockdown.



With the NHS really struggling, we simply cannot allow yet more dither and delay from this govt. 1/3 — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) January 4, 2021

We are going into the worst weeks of the Covid crisis to date.

The infection rate is spiralling, hospitals are overwhelmed and a virulent new strain is spreading across the country.

The government must act now to minimise uncertainty and risk for millions of people.

Liberal Democrats are calling for: