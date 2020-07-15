Liberal Democrats

BREAKING - Government agrees to Lib Dems' call for independent COVID-19 inquiry

Boris Johnson has finally agreed to hold an independent inquiry into his government's response to the coronavirus crisis

By Liberal Democrats, Jul 15, 2020 1:07

When asked by Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey during today's PMQs, the Prime Minister finally accepted his Government will “learn the lessons of this pandemic” and confirmed there will be in independent inquiry.

Watch the exchange below 👇 👇 

The Prime Minister must now set out the timetable of this inquiry, and it must begin as soon as possible. The inquiry must have the strongest possible powers and be truly independent.

The Prime Minister must now set out the timetable of this inquiry.

The Liberal Democrats have been calling for an independent inquiry into the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic since April, to make sure we learn the lessons before a possible second wave.

The coronavirus crisis is taking an enormous toll on people and our country.

It is clear the Government has failed on so many fronts - failing to prepare properly for a pandemic, failing to protect care home residents and social care workers, failing to properly communicate their plans and so much more.

Boris Johnson is accountable for the mistakes this government has made through the Coronavirus crisis. These mistakes cannot be allowed to happen again


The Liberal Democrats have led calls for an independent inquiry into the government's handling of coronavirus.

Acting Leader Ed Davey has repeatedly pushed the government to commit to an inquiry in the House of Commons. Layla Moran is chairing the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus to take evidence into the government response.

An independent inquiry is absolutely essential if we are to learn from the mistakes made during the first wave of the coronavirus crisis so that we are in a better place to cope with any second wave, and ultimately save lives. 

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.