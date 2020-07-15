BREAKING - Government agrees to Lib Dems' call for independent COVID-19 inquiry

When asked by Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey during today's PMQs, the Prime Minister finally accepted his Government will “learn the lessons of this pandemic” and confirmed there will be in independent inquiry.

Watch the exchange below 👇 👇

BREAKING: Boris Johnson agrees to the Liberal Democrats' calls for an independent inquiry into government handling of COVID-19.



Watch @EdwardJDavey's question here 👇 #PMQs pic.twitter.com/TS52ea1WAi — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) July 15, 2020

The Prime Minister must now set out the timetable of this inquiry, and it must begin as soon as possible. The inquiry must have the strongest possible powers and be truly independent.

The Prime Minister must now set out the timetable of this inquiry.

The Liberal Democrats have been calling for an independent inquiry into the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic since April, to make sure we learn the lessons before a possible second wave.

The coronavirus crisis is taking an enormous toll on people and our country.

It is clear the Government has failed on so many fronts - failing to prepare properly for a pandemic, failing to protect care home residents and social care workers, failing to properly communicate their plans and so much more.

Boris Johnson is accountable for the mistakes this government has made through the Coronavirus crisis. These mistakes cannot be allowed to happen again

‘We're making sure there is a rapid parliamentary inquiry into whatever mistakes were made during the coronavirus crisis.’



Chair of the new cross-party group on Covid-19, @LaylaMoran says they're working to make sure any lessons can be learned before a possible second wave. pic.twitter.com/THW7PCGulc — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 13, 2020



The Liberal Democrats have led calls for an independent inquiry into the government's handling of coronavirus.

Acting Leader Ed Davey has repeatedly pushed the government to commit to an inquiry in the House of Commons. Layla Moran is chairing the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus to take evidence into the government response.

An independent inquiry is absolutely essential if we are to learn from the mistakes made during the first wave of the coronavirus crisis so that we are in a better place to cope with any second wave, and ultimately save lives.