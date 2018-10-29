Crime and Policing Working Group

This group is currently taking evidence and will prepare a consultation paper for this Spring Conference 2019.

The group's remit is set out here.

Chair: Vicki Cardwell

Vicki is the current Director of Policy and Research at Revolving Doors, is a regular media commentator, and a Churchill Fellow. Her work at Revolving Doors focuses on individuals who have become trapped in the cycles of homelessness, crime, and mental health problems. Previously, she was the Director of the Criminal Justice Alliance. She has spent several years working in, and for, the Lib Dem Party, before transitioning to third sector work. Where she has worked with the social business, Catch 22 and the Transition to Adulthood Alliance.

Members of the group:

Vinous Ali

Jassim Al-Kanani

Jenny Batt

Michael Bukola

Jack Gilbert

Ross Hennig

Antony Hook

John Howson

Jon James

James Keeley

Gary Kitching

Rosie Meek

Samuel North

Callum Robertson

Lindsay Whitehouse