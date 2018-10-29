Liberal Democrats

Crime and Policing Working Group

October 29, 2018

This group is currently taking evidence and will prepare a consultation paper for this Spring Conference 2019. 

The group's remit is set out here.

Chair: Vicki Cardwell
Vicki is the current Director of Policy and Research at Revolving Doors, is a regular media commentator, and a Churchill Fellow. Her work at Revolving Doors focuses on individuals who have become trapped in the cycles of homelessness, crime, and mental health problems. Previously, she was the Director of the Criminal Justice Alliance. She has spent several years working in, and for, the Lib Dem Party, before transitioning to third sector work. Where she has worked with the social business, Catch 22 and the Transition to Adulthood Alliance.

Members of the group:
Vinous Ali
Jassim Al-Kanani
Jenny Batt
Michael Bukola
Jack Gilbert
Ross Hennig
Antony Hook
John Howson
Jon James
James Keeley
Gary Kitching
Rosie Meek
Samuel North
Callum Robertson
Lindsay Whitehouse

 

