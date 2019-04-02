We could have delivered Brexit last night

Last night, the Liberal Democrats could have delivered Brexit.

True, it would have been a ‘softer’ version of Brexit than Theresa May is pursuing. But it would still be a Brexit that stopped the free movement of people, a Brexit which made us rule takers but not rule makers and a Brexit that does nothing to protect 80% of our economy.

But that’s not to say I’m not prepared to compromise. I am. I’m prepared to put any deal that is acceptable to the House of Commons to the people in a People’s Vote.

Had we voted last night in favour of the Customs Union, we would have killed all hope of a People’s Vote. We would have indicated our support for the deal Theresa May has negotiated with the EU, albeit with a revised ‘political declaration’. The upshot would have been the UK permanently leaving the EU in the next few weeks.

I’m a proud European and a proud Remainer. The United Kingdom is stronger and better off as a full member of the European Union with all the benefits that membership bestows on our security, economy and way of life.

A People’s Vote – and ultimately an Exit from Brexit – is what we’ve been working towards for nearly three years now. We’re closer than ever to winning. The People’s Vote option got more support last night than any other option.

#PeoplesVote nearly over finishing line tonight



If supporters of the Customs Union or Common Market were willing to link their 'deals' to a People's Vote, there could be a clear majority for a plan that could be tested against staying in the EU



Let's make it happen! — Tom Brake MP (@thomasbrake) April 1, 2019

That’s not to say I’m not prepared to compromise. I am. I’m prepared to put any deal that is acceptable to the House of Commons to the people in a People’s Vote.

I’m currently working with MPs, from all parties (except the DUP), to put forward amendments that might combine the Customs Union, Common Market or perhaps even the PM’s deal, with a People’s Vote.

What we need to do now is work hard to persuade MPs who are warm to a People’s Vote – but have not yet voted for it – to vote in support of it over the next few days. The more signatures on our Exit from Brexit campaign, the easier this will be: