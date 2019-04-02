We could have delivered Brexit last night

Liberal Democrats

By Tom Brake, Apr 02, 2019 3:04

Tom Brake, MP for Carshalton and Wallington.

Last night, the Liberal Democrats could have delivered Brexit.

True, it would have been a ‘softer’ version of Brexit than Theresa May is pursuing. But it would still be a Brexit that stopped the free movement of people, a Brexit which made us rule takers but not rule makers and a Brexit that does nothing to protect 80% of our economy.

But that’s not to say I’m not prepared to compromise. I am. I’m prepared to put any deal that is acceptable to the House of Commons to the people in a People’s Vote.

Had we voted last night in favour of the Customs Union, we would have killed all hope of a People’s Vote. We would have indicated our support for the deal Theresa May has negotiated with the EU, albeit with a revised ‘political declaration’. The upshot would have been the UK permanently leaving the EU in the next few weeks.

I’m a proud European and a proud Remainer. The United Kingdom is stronger and better off as a full member of the European Union with all the benefits that membership bestows on our security, economy and way of life.

A People’s Vote – and ultimately an Exit from Brexit – is what we’ve been working towards for nearly three years now. We’re closer than ever to winning. The People’s Vote option got more support last night than any other option.

I’m currently working with MPs, from all parties (except the DUP), to put forward amendments that might combine the Customs Union, Common Market or perhaps even the PM’s deal, with a People’s Vote.

What we need to do now is work hard to persuade MPs who are warm to a People’s Vote – but have not yet voted for it – to vote in support of it over the next few days. The more signatures on our Exit from Brexit campaign, the easier this will be:

