Liberal Democrats

The Government's Dad's Army approach to Brexit

No deal Brexit spells disaster for Portsmouth International Port - read Vince Cable's thoughts from his visit here.

By Vince Cable, Jan 08, 2019 4:01

Cranes at a port.

No deal Brexit could mean road closures and gridlock at Portsmouth International Port. Three times as many lorries could pass through, causing disruption and pollution.

The Government is trying to force Theresa May's Brexit deal through Parliament - it's not working.

This is yet another display of Government incompetence. It's taking a 'Dad’s Army' approach to no deal preparations.

If we leave without a deal, our customs borders will become a backed-up nightmare. Ministers shrug this off with promises of tech solutions - but they're nowhere to be seen.

We can't stand for motorway closures. Throwing the port into chaos smacks of Conservative disregard. It promises to be a blow to port workers and manufacturers alike.

It's time for this Government to stop trying to scare us with no deal. They're trying to force Theresa May's Brexit deal through Parliament - it's not working.

It's the people who will end up paying for their incompetence and the Lib Dems demand better.

We want you to have the final say on the Brexit deal. We're calling for the Government to take no deal off the table and legislate for a People's Vote. Over 200,000 people have signed our petition so far and you can add your voice to theirs here:

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy