The Government's Dad's Army approach to Brexit

No deal Brexit could mean road closures and gridlock at Portsmouth International Port. Three times as many lorries could pass through, causing disruption and pollution.

The Government is trying to force Theresa May's Brexit deal through Parliament - it's not working.

This is yet another display of Government incompetence. It's taking a 'Dad’s Army' approach to no deal preparations.

If we leave without a deal, our customs borders will become a backed-up nightmare. Ministers shrug this off with promises of tech solutions - but they're nowhere to be seen.