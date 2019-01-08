The Government's Dad's Army approach to Brexit

No deal Brexit could mean road closures and gridlock at Portsmouth International Port. Three times as many lorries could pass through, causing disruption and pollution.
The Government is trying to force Theresa May's Brexit deal through Parliament - it's not working.
This is yet another display of Government incompetence. It's taking a 'Dad’s Army' approach to no deal preparations.
If we leave without a deal, our customs borders will become a backed-up nightmare. Ministers shrug this off with promises of tech solutions - but they're nowhere to be seen.
We can't stand for motorway closures. Throwing the port into chaos smacks of Conservative disregard. It promises to be a blow to port workers and manufacturers alike.
It's time for this Government to stop trying to scare us with no deal. They're trying to force Theresa May's Brexit deal through Parliament - it's not working.
It's the people who will end up paying for their incompetence and the Lib Dems demand better.
We want you to have the final say on the Brexit deal. We're calling for the Government to take no deal off the table and legislate for a People's Vote. Over 200,000 people have signed our petition so far and you can add your voice to theirs here: