The last 24 hours have been a bit, well, odd.

Most of the British political establishment seems to be whipping themselves into a frenzy over our member's decision to revoke article 50 if we win the next election.

First, an audience member at #BBCQT asked this:

Our second audience question tonight is about the Lib Dems. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/r4i50WolIz — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) September 19, 2019

And then Emily Thornberry decided to compare us to the Taliban:

Comparing a UK political party to the Taliban is ludicrous. Emily is the shadow foreign secretary, and should use language that reflects the importance of that role. https://t.co/NA7Yo9fWWF — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) September 20, 2019

Ever since, Lib Dem member’s have been responding with good humour, pointing out all of the ways they're definitely dangerous extremists, led by our candidate in Richmond Park & North Kingston:

Seriously? I’m an accountant and mother of two - fond of reading, baking and a little light leaflet delivery, and the BBC is encouraging people to ask if I’m actually a #DangerousExtremist ? 🙄 https://t.co/ZcGUdW9oBF — Sarah Olney (@sarahjolney1) September 20, 2019

Lib Dem Voice Editor, Caron Lindsay showed off her vicious attack dog:

I am a blogger who likes books, wine and chocolate and write with this vicious beast on my lap. #dangerousextremist https://t.co/BEUz9PfkSs pic.twitter.com/GItANjo1Z3 — Caron Lindsay 🔶 (@caronmlindsay) September 20, 2019

Lib Dem MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton showed off his love of subversive literature:

I try to get home for dinner most nights, enjoy a good day on the beach, read Sci-Fi novels from time to time and secretly overheat pans just so I can plunge them into a sink of water and pretend that I’m a blacksmith. I am, without question, a #dangerousextremist https://t.co/GsFQ2gStzY — Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP🔶 (@agcolehamilton) September 20, 2019

John Martin was, rightly, suspicious of his wife's intentions:

My wife is pretending to read a magazine whilst getting tea ready. She’s done a bit of gardening and says she may have an early night. I’m not falling for it though. I’m fairly convinced she’s a #DangerousExtremist #DangerousExtremist — JohnMartin🔶#FBPE🎪 (@its_johnmartin) September 20, 2019

Ed Thornley's cookie habit is definitely very suspicious:

I'm a history fan with a tendency to wax lyrical about the pros and cons of Crusade era weaponry, a general dog obsession and unhealthy relationship with chocolate chip cookies.#DangerousExtremist https://t.co/BVbMTTFi3m — Ed Thornley 🔶 (@edjthornley) September 20, 2019

Helen is cooking something up:

I’m just baking some cakes for the local food bank cake sale that they are having tomorrow, totally #DangerousExtremist https://t.co/oKYvIcjh8p — Helen🔸#FBPE #RevokeA50 (@brightsider123) September 20, 2019

And we all know that Angela can do some serious damage with those knitting needles. She's basically Zorro.

I had to put down my knitting and make myself a nice cup of tea while trying to decide if I had become a #DangerousExtremist . I think I need some fresh air, feeling a little faint. https://t.co/66uczyMzaq — Angela Akehurst 🇪🇺🇬🇧🔸 (@AngelaEAkehurst) September 20, 2019

And our Head of Membership is clearly planning something:

I build model tanks for fun and am super into trains.



I have two cats that I refer to as my children and treat accordingly.



I also have a borderline dangerous (for my waistline anyways) obsession with cheese. #DangerousExtremist https://t.co/cWUst2AiAK — Greg Foster 🔶 (@LibFozzy) September 20, 2019

In all seriousness though, we've been campaigning to stop Brexit for three years.

Brexit will make the UK poorer, less safe and more isolated from the rest of the world.

So we've said, if there is a general election and we win a majority, we will revoke article 50 and stop Brexit on day 1 - and if you want to know more about why, you can find out more here.

If you agree with us, apparently you too are a dangerous extremist 🙄

So why not have some fun, and share your dangerous, extremist tendencies on Twitter using the hashtag #DangerousExtremist, we can't wait to see what you come up with!