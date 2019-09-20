Liberal Democrats

Dangerous extremists?

Are you a dangerous Liberal Democrat extremist because you *checks notes* want to stop Brexit? Read on to find out more.

By Liberal Democrats, Sep 20, 2019 9:09

The last 24 hours have been a bit, well, odd.

Most of the British political establishment seems to be whipping themselves into a frenzy over our member's decision to revoke article 50 if we win the next election.

First, an audience member at #BBCQT asked this:

And then Emily Thornberry decided to compare us to the Taliban:

Ever since, Lib Dem member’s have been responding with good humour, pointing out all of the ways they're definitely dangerous extremists, led by our candidate in Richmond Park & North Kingston:

Lib Dem Voice Editor, Caron Lindsay showed off her vicious attack dog:

Lib Dem MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton showed off his love of subversive literature:

John Martin was, rightly, suspicious of his wife's intentions:

Ed Thornley's cookie habit is definitely very suspicious:

Helen is cooking something up:

And we all know that Angela can do some serious damage with those knitting needles. She's basically Zorro.

And our Head of Membership is clearly planning something:

In all seriousness though, we've been campaigning to stop Brexit for three years.

Brexit will make the UK poorer, less safe and more isolated from the rest of the world.

So we've said, if there is a general election and we win a majority, we will revoke article 50 and stop Brexit on day 1 - and if you want to know more about why, you can find out more here.

If you agree with us, apparently you too are a dangerous extremist 🙄

So why not have some fun, and share your dangerous, extremist tendencies on Twitter using the hashtag #DangerousExtremist, we can't wait to see what you come up with!

