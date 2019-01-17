Administrative Assistant - Data

Salary: £18,000-21,000 per annum

Responsible to: Deputy Head of Insight

Hours: 4 month contract. Full time, 37.5 hours per week

Starting: Immediate

Location: Flexible (Edinburgh or London preferred)

Closing Date: 12pm 1st February 2019

Purpose:

To administer the process of collecting electoral registers from councils on a monthly basis, correspond with councils over email and phone to request the electoral registers and related information, to organise incoming files for processing and to maintain records to ensure that electoral registers are processed in a timely fashion. To support party data operations as needed.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

hr@libdems.org.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

CV (including contact telephone numbers and email address);

Covering letter (two A4 pages maximum) setting out why you want to do this job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it; and

A completed diversity monitoring form

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from people with characteristics currently under-represented among our staff.