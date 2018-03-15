Job Title: Data Protection Administrator

Responsible to: Director of Operations

Salary: £26-32,000pa + 8% employer’s pension contribution

Contract: Full time, permanent

Location: LDHQ, Westminster, London

Purpose of job

The Liberal Democrats are seeking a professional and well-organised Data Protection Administrator to ensure protection of all data we hold, and to monitor our compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations (PECR), and the ePrivacy Regulation.

We are looking for someone with a strong intellect, independent mind, integrity, discretion and probity. The successful applicant will need absolute diligence and, on occasion, an element of assertiveness.

Closing date: 1 pm, Monday 2nd April 2018

Application Procedure

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

Please apply by email attaching:

CV (including contact telephone numbers and email address);

Covering letter (two A4 pages maximum) setting out why you want to do this job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it; and

A completed diversity monitoring form (available with this pack).

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

Sarah Morris on 020 7227 1202 or sarah.morris@libdems.org.uk

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from people with characteristics currently under-represented among our staff.