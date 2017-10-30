It's time for Amber Rudd to do her job and defend police from cuts

The Conservatives have savaged our police force – inflicting deep cuts that have left officers struggling to respond to crime and weakening their ability to protect our communities.

Reports today show just how deep Conservative cuts have savaged the police - with reports suggesting that the Police need at least £1.3bn a year more to fight terrorism and crime.

Despite the government promising to protect police budgets we have seen cuts year after year which have resulted in fewer police patrolling our streets and, as a consequence, crime going up.

It is time that Amber Rudd did her job and defended the police against further cuts.

She should be spending the weeks in the run up to the budget getting guarantees from the PM and Chancellor that they will fund community policing properly and start fixing the mess they have made.