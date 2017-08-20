David Davis' comments on timetabling of Brexit talks reek of desperation

David Davis promised us 'the row of the summer' over the Brexit timetable, only to capitulate weeks later to the EU's preferred timetable after a disastrous general election for his party which vastly undermined their negotiating position.

To be now, a couple of months down the line, trying to reopen the issue reeks of desperation at an approaching economic storm and a cabinet who don't have a clue.

Constant reports of cabinet spats show our government cannot even agree a position between themselves, let alone win concessions from EU negotiating teams in our country's best interests.

The Liberal Democrats want to protect the rights of EU citizens in the UK and UK citizens living abroad, keep the UK in the single market and customs union, and protect vital science and research funding.

