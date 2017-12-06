David Davis must go

After David Davis has been accused of misleading parliament, he must resign.

David Davis needs to go. He has mislead parliament and under his leadership the Brexit department has turned incompetence into an art form.

I am not one to call for ministerial resignations every two minutes and I've nothing against David Davis as a person but it is now clear he deceived MP. He is also writing the government’s Brexit strategy on the back of a fag packet.

Some 18 months on, the government hasn’t worked out what the effects of Brexit will be or even what kind of Brexit it wants.

Forget Brexit – we need Dexit: An exit from the duplicity and dither of David Davis.