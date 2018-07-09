David Davis and Brexit Chaos

I'm running out of words to describe what a mess this Government is in. Chaos, dissaray, shambles, omnishambles.

By Tom Brake, Jul 09, 2018 2:07

The union flag flying next to the EU flag.

Bluntly, David Davis' resignation today makes it clear: this government is up shit creek without a paddle.

It is obvious to all - Brexiters and Remainers alike - that Theresa May cannot deliver on Brexit.

This is most important issue in a generation and the government has failed.

There's only one option for them now. Hand Brexit back over to the people to have the final say on the Brexit deal, and include the option to remain in the EU.

My fellow Lib Dem MPs and I will be calling on the government to extend 'Article 50' (or delay the day we're set to leave the EU) today.

But to pile the pressure on, I need your help.

I want 100k people to sign our petition.

Please sign our petition to Exit from Brexit today.

And ask just one friend. Perhaps its someone at work, a fellow parent at the school gates or a neighbour. We all know someone who might sign if only we asked them.

