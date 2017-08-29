David Davis showing "destructive complacency" in Brexit talks

Commission President Juncker this morning described Britain’s Brexit position papers as "unsatisfactory," while the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has warned the UK's ambiguity is delaying talks over a transition period and future trade deal.

Chancellor Philip Hammond has reportedly warned the prime minister that failure to make significant progress in the negotiations by the end of the year would trigger a business exodus.

Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake commented:

"David Davis has described the government's approach as 'constructive ambiguity,' but it looks increasingly like destructive complacency.

"This endless game of smoke and mirrors is undermining investment and already leading to jobs moving abroad.

"Unless swift progress is made, the UK risks crashing out of the EU without any deal at all, with disastrous consequences for British jobs.

"Businesses need reassurances now or they will start planning for the worst.

"The best way to deliver the certainty businesses need is to keep Britain in the single market and customs union."