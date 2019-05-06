EU citizens - last chance to register to vote!

Where can I vote?

You can choose whether to vote in your home country, or in the UK.

If you want to vote in the UK – keep reading!

Who’s eligible?

The Liberal Democrats are THE voice for all those who wish the UK to remain a member of the EU.

You’re eligible to vote in the elections if you’re a UK resident over 18 by polling day, and either:

a British citizen

qualifying Commonwealth citizen

or a citizen of the European Union.

How do I register?

URGENT - BY TOMORROW

You need to complete the following stages to ensure your application to vote is valid.

Firstly – register to vote here:

Register to vote

Next, download and fill in the European Parliament voter registration form, available here:

Download the form

Next, you need to get this form to your local Election Registration Office by tomorrow, 7 May. So, it’s too late to send by post, but find an email address to send it to and, where possible, try to deliver your form in person. Find your local Officer here:

Find your Electoral Officer

Why vote in the UK?

There has never been a more crucial European Parliament election for the UK. The UK needs support from every EU resident who wants to ensure that the UK remains a member of the EU.

The Liberal Democrats are THE voice for all those who wish the UK to remain a member of the EU.

URGENT: DEADLINE TOMORROW

So: Register. Deliver. Vote Liberal Democrat.