EU citizens - last chance to register to vote!

If you're an EU citizen and you want to vote in the UK on 23rd May, then the time is now to ensure you can.

By Laura Owen, May 06, 2019 3:05

The flags of EU countries flying.

Where can I vote?

You can choose whether to vote in your home country, or in the UK.

If you want to vote in the UK – keep reading!

Who’s eligible?

The Liberal Democrats are THE voice for all those who wish the UK to remain a member of the EU.

You’re eligible to vote in the elections if you’re a UK resident over 18 by polling day, and either:

  • a British citizen
  • qualifying Commonwealth citizen
  • or a citizen of the European Union.

How do I register?

URGENT - BY TOMORROW

You need to complete the following stages to ensure your application to vote is valid.

Firstly – register to vote here:

Register to vote

Next, download and fill in the European Parliament voter registration form, available here:

Download the form

Next, you need to get this form to your local Election Registration Office by tomorrow, 7 May. So, it’s too late to send by post, but find an email address to send it to and, where possible, try to deliver your form in person. Find your local Officer here:

Find your Electoral Officer

Why vote in the UK?

There has never been a more crucial European Parliament election for the UK. The UK needs support from every EU resident who wants to ensure that the UK remains a member of the EU.

URGENT: DEADLINE TOMORROW

So: Register. Deliver. Vote Liberal Democrat.

