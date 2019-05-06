EU citizens - last chance to register to vote!

Where can I vote?
You can choose whether to vote in your home country, or in the UK.
If you want to vote in the UK – keep reading!
Who’s eligible?
The Liberal Democrats are THE voice for all those who wish the UK to remain a member of the EU.
You’re eligible to vote in the elections if you’re a UK resident over 18 by polling day, and either:
- a British citizen
- qualifying Commonwealth citizen
- or a citizen of the European Union.
How do I register?
URGENT - BY TOMORROW
You need to complete the following stages to ensure your application to vote is valid.
Firstly – register to vote here:
Next, download and fill in the European Parliament voter registration form, available here:
Next, you need to get this form to your local Election Registration Office by tomorrow, 7 May. So, it’s too late to send by post, but find an email address to send it to and, where possible, try to deliver your form in person. Find your local Officer here:
Why vote in the UK?
There has never been a more crucial European Parliament election for the UK. The UK needs support from every EU resident who wants to ensure that the UK remains a member of the EU.
So: Register. Deliver. Vote Liberal Democrat.