The deal flops - again

Is anyone getting deja vu?

It's like January all over again. Theresa May's been beaten again, her botched Brexit deal failing by 391 votes to 242. Parliament's verdict on the PM's deal is abundantly clear, and has been for months - the deal is a flop.

We can't let Theresa May kick the can down the road again. Parliament must not be bullied into voting for a deal that leaves people worse off.

And frankly, there's no deal better than our membership of the EU. That's why, whatever happens in the next 48 hours, we need a People's Vote.

This is a ridiculous state of affairs to be in. It’s still a bad deal and we need to defeat it tonight and put it back to the people with the option to Exit from Brexit > https://t.co/Mp2XkNJx4v @Joswinson #WithdrawalAgreement pic.twitter.com/4dFgmwzts3 — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) March 12, 2019

Theresa May seems perfectly happy to give MPs the chance to change their minds when it suits her. It's double standards to refuse the public the chance to do the same.

We need to hold our nerve and push the Government to act in the national interest. That's what the Liberal Democrats have been doing for almost 3 years now and in that time, over 250,000 people have joined our campaign. The people - not politicians - deserve the final say on Brexit. Do you agree? Join our campaign now: