Liberal Democrats

Too many homeless people are dying on our streets

Horrifying new stats show we need to scrap the Vagrancy Act and protect the most vulnerable.

By Layla Moran, Oct 01, 2019 7:10

Layla Moran speaking at a rally in Oxford.

This morning, the Office for National Statistics published a shocking set of figures. They show that 726 homeless people died in 2018 – a 22% increase since 2017.

This is an epidemic that is claiming far too many lives, and the Conservative Government is completely failing to get to grips with it.

This is an epidemic that is claiming far too many lives

We must protect the most vulnerable people in our society, but instead the Tories are sitting on their hands.

Their “out of sight, out of mind” mentality needs to stop now. People are dying, and we need to take a more compassionate approach to end this homelessness crisis.

The Liberal Democrats demand better.

We need to scrap the Vagrancy Act. It’s a cruel, Dickensian law that criminalises people just for sleeping rough.

That’s why I have brought forward a Private Members’ Bill that would repeal it.

The Vagrancy Act is a cruel, Dickensian law

The Government should be helping vulnerable people out of homelessness, not fining them and locking them up.

The Liberal Democrats will build the social housing and provide the support people need. That’s how we can prevent rough sleeping and stop people dying on our streets.

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy