Too many homeless people are dying on our streets

This morning, the Office for National Statistics published a shocking set of figures. They show that 726 homeless people died in 2018 – a 22% increase since 2017.

This is an epidemic that is claiming far too many lives, and the Conservative Government is completely failing to get to grips with it.

We must protect the most vulnerable people in our society, but instead the Tories are sitting on their hands.

Their “out of sight, out of mind” mentality needs to stop now. People are dying, and we need to take a more compassionate approach to end this homelessness crisis.

The Liberal Democrats demand better.

We need to scrap the Vagrancy Act. It’s a cruel, Dickensian law that criminalises people just for sleeping rough.

That’s why I have brought forward a Private Members’ Bill that would repeal it.

Last night @LaylaMoran gave a passionate speech in Parliament on why the cruel Vagrancy Act should be repealed. The act currently criminalises those that sleep or beg on the streets. pic.twitter.com/hYFDhJuaJN — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) January 30, 2019

The Government should be helping vulnerable people out of homelessness, not fining them and locking them up.

The Liberal Democrats will build the social housing and provide the support people need. That’s how we can prevent rough sleeping and stop people dying on our streets.