The delays to this Bill make Southern Rail look punctual.

“It's crystal clear there is no majority in Parliament or the country for the extreme form of Brexit this government is pursuing.

“Amending this Bill gives us a chance to stop that extreme Brexit in its tracks and take back control from power-hungry ministers.

“MPs from all parties should join the Lib Dems in the fight to defend EU citizens’ right, keep the UK in the single market and secure a referendum on the final deal.”