Liberal Democrats

We demand better than Brexit

For three years, the government has used a wafer-thin majority to sow division into our towns, our cities and even our families. But those who seek to divide us will never win.

By Liberal Democrats, Sep 20, 2019 4:09

The Liberal Democrats are the strongest Remain party in the UK - and we demand better than Brexit. 

If you think our country is heading in the wrong direction, and you want to change things, you can. Join us.

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy