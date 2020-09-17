I'm honoured to have been elected by my fellow MPs as Deputy Leader and I'm champing at the bit to get started.

Whilst Ed is touring the country listening to and reconnecting with voters, it’s going to be my role to help build a campaigning machine that will get us winning again at every level.

It's going to be my role to help build a campaigning machine that will get us winning again at every level.

We won my seat, St Albans, in December - a seat we had never held before.

That result didn't happen overnight. It took three and a half years of graft. The good news is, what we did in St Albans can be replicated all over the country.

I'm determined to use the three and a half years before the next General Election, to ensure we elect as many Liberal Democrats as possible, at every level.

What we did in St Albans can be replicated all over the country.

It’s so important we do that; because we’re second to the Tories in 82 seats and getting rid of Boris Johnson can’t happen without us winning significant numbers of seats next time.

And let’s not beat around the bush here: Boris Johnson's Conservatives are not fit to run the country.

We must be a lighting rod for the millions of people across the UK who share our values

They're attacking the independence of our judges. They’re brazenly stating that they want to break the law. They’re destroying our international reputation.

And at the next General Election, we must be a lighting rod for the millions of people across the UK who share our values, so we can build a greener, fairer and more caring society.

I can’t do this alone. Please help me build an army of activists and a powerful campaigning machine by donating today.